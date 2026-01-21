TV’s Hottest Mom Shweta Tiwari: Bold Photos, Net Worth, Ex-Husbands, Toxic Exes & Shocking Controversies REVEALED

Shweta Tiwari’s Major Controversies

Shweta Tiwari has been part of a few controversies over the years. In 2022, a remark she made during a press conference for her show Show Stopper led to an FIR, after which she issued an apology and clarified that her comment was misunderstood. Earlier, in 2009, she faced criticism for her bikini appearance on the reality show Iss Jungle Se Mujhe Bachao. She has also addressed and denied relationship rumours that surfaced on social media.