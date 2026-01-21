TV’s Hottest Mom Shweta Tiwari: Bold Photos, Net Worth, Ex-Husbands, Toxic Exes & Shocking Controversies REVEALED
Shweta Tiwari is one of Indian television’s most popular actresses, best known for her role as Prerna Sharma in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Even after decades in the industry, she continues to grab attention for her glamour, fitness, and headline-making personal life.
Shweta Tiwari’s Age & Education
Shweta Tiwari was born on 4 October 1980 in Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh and was raised in Mumbai. As of now, she is 45 years old. She completed her schooling in Mumbai and later pursued her graduation from Burhanis College, Mumbai.
Shweta Tiwari Net Worth & Income
As of early 2026, Shweta Tiwari’s estimated net worth is approximately ₹81 crore (about $11 million USD) according to recent media reports and wealth rankings among Indian TV actors. This figure reflects her long and successful television career, reality show wins, brand endorsements, and other income streams.
Shweta Tiwari’s Marriages
As of 2026, Shweta Tiwari is not currently married and identifies as a single mother. She married actor Raja Chaudhary in 1998 but she later accused him of domestic violence and mental harassment, leading to a highly publicised divorce. Later in 2013, Shweta married Abhinav Kohli hoping for a fresh start. However, the marriage ended in separation after she accused him of harassment and domestic issues.
Shweta Tiwari’s Major Controversies
Shweta Tiwari has been part of a few controversies over the years. In 2022, a remark she made during a press conference for her show Show Stopper led to an FIR, after which she issued an apology and clarified that her comment was misunderstood. Earlier, in 2009, she faced criticism for her bikini appearance on the reality show Iss Jungle Se Mujhe Bachao. She has also addressed and denied relationship rumours that surfaced on social media.
Shweta Tiwari As A Single Mother
As a single mother of two, Shweta Tiwari has balanced her career and personal responsibilities with strength. Shweta shares a strong bond with her daughter Palak Tiwari. Palak has frequently supported her mother publicly and credited her for raising her independently. Her journey has inspired many women to stand up for themselves.
Disclaimer
This is based on publicly available information and media reports. It does not intend to hurt sentiments, defame any individual, or misrepresent facts.