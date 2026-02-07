Masters of the Universe: Release Date, Cast, Story, Plot- Everything About Nocholas Galitzine and Jared Leto Action Movie
Masters of the Universe is gearing up to bring the iconic fantasy franchise back ot the big screen with a high-octane live-action reboot. Starring Nicholas Galitzine in the lead role and Jared Leto in a pivotal part, the much-anticipated action film promises epic battles, larger-than-life characters, and a visually spectacular retelling of the classic saga. Check the Masters of the Universe release date, cast, story, plot, and more.
Masters of the Universe Release Date
The live-action Masters of the Universe is set to hit theaters worldwide on June 5, 2026. Backed by Amazon MGM Studios in collaboration with Mattel Films.
Masters of the Universe Cast
Masters of the Universe features Nicholas Galitzine in the role of He-Man and is helmed by director Travis Knight. Other cast members include Jared Leto portraying Keldor or Skeletor, Camila Mendes, Alison Brie, and Idris Elba.
Masters of the Universe Story
Masters of the Universe centres on 10-year-old Prince Adam, who crash-lands on Earth and becomes separated from his enchanted Power Sword- the only connection to his home world, Eternia.
Masters of the Universe Plot
As a child, Prince Adam is sent to Earth to escape the civil war raging on Eternia, but in the process, he loses his legendary Power Sword. Twenty years later, he finally recovers the weapon and journeys back to a devastated Eternia, now under Skeletor’s tyrannical control, where he must accept his fate and rise as He-Man.