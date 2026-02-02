Valentine’s Week 2026 Complete List with Dates: All 8 Days from Rose Day to Valentine’s Day For Couples
Valentine’s Week is the most romantic time of the year, filled with love, emotions, and sweet gestures. From the first rose to the final Valentine’s Day celebration, each day has its own meaning. Here’s the complete Valentine’s Week 2026 calendar explained in simple words so you don’t miss anything.
Rose Day – February 7, 2026
Rose Day marks the beginning of Valentine’s Week and is all about expressing feelings with roses. Couples exchange red roses to show love, while other colours are used to express friendship, admiration, or care. It sets the romantic mood for the entire week.
Propose Day – February 8, 2026
Propose Day is meant for confessing feelings and taking relationships to the next level. Many people choose this day to propose to their crush or partner. Romantic surprises, heartfelt messages, and emotional moments are common on this day.
Chocolate Day – February 9, 2026
Chocolate Day is all about sweetness and sharing joy. Couples gift chocolates to express love and happiness. It is one of the most popular days of Valentine’s Week and is also celebrated by friends.
Teddy Day – February 10, 2026
Teddy Day symbolises warmth, comfort, and care. Gifting a teddy bear represents emotional support and affection. This day is especially popular among young couples and long-distance partners.
Promise Day – February 11, 2026
Promise Day focuses on trust and commitment in relationships. Couples make meaningful promises to strengthen their bond. It is considered one of the most emotional days of Valentine’s Week.
Hug Day – February 12, 2026
Hug Day celebrates closeness and emotional connection. A hug is seen as a simple yet powerful way to show love and comfort. Many couples share heartfelt moments and messages on this day.
Kiss Day – February 13, 2026
Kiss Day symbolises intimacy and deep affection. It is considered one of the most romantic days of Valentine’s Week. Couples celebrate by spending quality time together and expressing their love openly.
Valentine’s Day – February 14, 2026
Valentine’s Day is the grand finale of Valentine’s Week. Couples celebrate love with dates, gifts, and special plans. It is the most awaited day for lovers around the world.