Valentine’s Week 2026: Must Watch Romantic Movies & Series on OTT for Couples | Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar & More
Valentine’s Day 2026 is the perfect excuse to slow down and spend quality time with your partner. A good romantic movie can instantly set the mood for love, laughter, and deep conversations. From timeless classics to emotional modern romances, films make Valentine’s moments unforgettable. Watching a movie together helps couples reconnect without stepping out or overspending.
Valentine's Day 2026 Movie Ideas
Here is a list of some of the best films available on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, and other OTT platforms for couples to watch this Valentine’s week 2026.
Before Sunrise
Available to stream on Prime Video and Apple TV.
It is a soulful drama built around deep conversations and chance meetings. It is ideal for couples who enjoy slow paced, meaningful love stories.
The Notebook
Streaming on Netflix and Prime Video.
It is a timeless love story that celebrates commitment and emotional depth. It is perfect for couples who believe in lasting and unconditional love.
Jab We Met
Available on JioHotstar and Prime Video.
It is a feel good Bollywood romance filled with humour and heartfelt moments. It is great for couples who enjoy lively characters and relatable emotions.
La La Land
Streaming on Netflix and Prime Video.
It is a visually stunning film about love, dreams, and difficult choices. It is best for couples who appreciate emotional storytelling and music.
Disclaimer
OTT platform availability mentioned in this article is subject to change based on region, subscription plans, and platform updates. Viewers are advised to check the respective streaming apps such as Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, or others for the latest availability before watching.