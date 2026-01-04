LIVE TV
  Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Route: Check Ticket Price, Launch Date, Expected Stops and More Key Details

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Route: Check Ticket Price, Launch Date, Expected Stops and More Key Details

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Route: India’s first Vande Bharat sleeper train is set to operate on the Guwahati-Kolkata route, offering passengers a quicker and more comfortable overnight rail link between Assam and West Bengal. The announcement of the sleeper Vande Bharat train has already created excitement among train passengers. 

Published: January 4, 2026 22:56:55 IST
Vande Bharat Sleeper Train
1/6

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train

The Guwahati-Kolkata Vande Bharat is being introduced as the first sleeper-class version of the Vande Bharat train series, specially built for overnight travel. The train is designed to operate at semi-high speeds, with a maximum design speed of up to 180 kmph, ensuring faster and more comfortable long-distance journeys.

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Launch Date
2/6

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Launch Date

The first Vande Bharat sleeper train is likely to be rolled out in the first half of January 2026, as announced earlier by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The inaugural sleeper service is expected on the Howrah- Guwahati route starting in January.

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Route
3/6

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Route

The Guwahati-Kolkata Vande Bharat Sleeper will run along the established high-density rail corridor via North Bengal, which is already covered by the Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri and New Jalpaiguri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express services.

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Ticket Price
4/6

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Ticket Price

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train ticket prices are expected to range between Rs 2000, Rs 4000. According to a report, fares for a one-way journey from Guwahati to Kolkata are likely to start at around Rs 2300. The AC 3-tier sleeper is expected to be priced at approximately Rs 2300, while the AC 2-tier fare may be close to Rs 3000. The AC First Class ticket is likely to be set at about Rs 3600.

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Expected Stops
5/6

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Expected Stops

The final list of Vande Bharat Sleeper Train stoppages for the sleeper service has not yet been officially announced. On the Guwahati–New Jalpaiguri section, the daytime Vande Bharat Express currently makes scheduled stops at Guwahati (GHY) and Kamakhya (KYQ) before halting at New Bongaigaon (NBQ) and Kokrajhar (KOJ). The train further stops at Gossaigaon Hat (GOGH), New Alipurduar (NOQ) and New Cooch Behar (NCB), before terminating at New Jalpaiguri (NJP).

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Time
6/6

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Time

The Guwahati–New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat (Train No. 22228) departs from Guwahati at 4:30 pm and arrives at New Jalpaiguri by 10:00 pm, covering a distance of about 5 hours and 30 minutes. Meanwhile, the New Jalpaiguri–Howrah Vande Bharat (Train No. 22302) runs over a stretch of 562 km, completing the journey in approximately 7 hours and 35 minutes.

