Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Route: Check Ticket Price, Launch Date, Expected Stops and More Key Details

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Ticket Price

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train ticket prices are expected to range between Rs 2000, Rs 4000. According to a report, fares for a one-way journey from Guwahati to Kolkata are likely to start at around Rs 2300. The AC 3-tier sleeper is expected to be priced at approximately Rs 2300, while the AC 2-tier fare may be close to Rs 3000. The AC First Class ticket is likely to be set at about Rs 3600.