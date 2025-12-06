Vanished Wings: Once-Popular 7 Airlines That Disappeared From India’s Skies| In photos
India’s aviation history is dotted with airlines that once ruled the skies but ultimately vanished under financial and operational turbulence. From the glamour of Kingfisher Airlines to the pioneering low-cost model of Air Deccan and the legacy of Jet Airways, several carriers soared high before rapid expansion, mounting debt, fuel costs, and cut-throat competition forced them into bankruptcy or liquidation.
The recent chaos surrounding IndiGo has reignited memories of these once-popular airlines that disappeared over the last years even as their exits helped consolidate IndiGo’s dominance with over 60% market share. Here’s a look, in photos, at seven airlines that once defined Indian air travel but no longer exist.
(Photos Credits: Officials sites of airlines and some are from X.)
Air Deccan: The Airline That Made India Fly
Launched in 2003 by Captain G. R. Gopinath, Air Deccan revolutionised Indian travel with the promise of flying at train-ticket prices, connecting smaller towns with ATR aircraft. Rapid expansion strained finances, leading to its acquisition by Kingfisher in 2008 and eventual rebranding as Simplifly Deccan marking the end of a historic era in low-cost aviation.
Air Sahara: A Full-Service Pioneer That Faded Away
Founded in 1991, Air Sahara was once a major full-service carrier, expanding across India and later overseas with Boeing 737s and Airbus A320s. In 2007, it was acquired by Jet Airways and rebranded as JetLite. When Jet Airways collapsed in 2019, the Air Sahara legacy ended with it, marking the fall of another aviation icon.
TruJet: A Regional Dream That Couldn't Survive the Turbulence
Launched in 2015 to strengthen regional connectivity, TruJet operated ATR aircraft linking Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities and became a key player in affordable short-haul travel. However, pandemic-driven losses and mounting financial pressure grounded the airline in February 2022, ending its brief but impactful journey.
Jet Airways: From India’s Pride to a Painful Final Descent
Founded in 1993, Jet Airways became India’s most trusted private airline and expanded by acquiring Air Sahara in 2007. But as low-cost competitors surged and debt mounted, the carrier struggled to stay afloat. Unable to sustain operations, Jet was grounded marking one of Indian aviation’s most emotional collapses.
Kingfisher Airlines: Glamour in the Skies, Chaos on the Ground
Launched in 2005 by Vijay Mallya, Kingfisher Airlines redefined luxury flying with premium service, lounges and gourmet experiences, later expanding internationally and absorbing Air Deccan. But soaring costs, mounting debt and mismanagement triggered a financial meltdown that grounded aircraft, halted salaries and led to dues over ₹7,000 crore. Its licence was suspended in 2012, ending one of aviation’s most dramatic collapses.
Go First: A Sudden Descent After Nearly Two Decades
Go First, launched as GoAir in 2005, weathered years of aviation turbulence before an unexpected collapse in 2023. Engine supply failures from Pratt & Whitney left much of its fleet grounded, pushing liabilities past ₹6,521 crore. With no revival in sight, the NCLT ordered liquidation in 2025 bringing an abrupt end to another low-cost carrier.
Paramount Airways: A Premium Experiment That Never Took Off Again
Launched in 2005, Paramount Airways introduced a unique model premium all-business-class seating at competitive fares, using Embraer E170/190 jets to cater to southern business travellers. But legal battles, unpaid dues and financial mismanagement led to its licence suspension in 2010. Paramount never returned, making it one of the lesser-known but noteworthy aviation failures.