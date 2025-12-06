Vanished Wings: Once-Popular 7 Airlines That Disappeared From India’s Skies| In photos

India’s aviation history is dotted with airlines that once ruled the skies but ultimately vanished under financial and operational turbulence. From the glamour of Kingfisher Airlines to the pioneering low-cost model of Air Deccan and the legacy of Jet Airways, several carriers soared high before rapid expansion, mounting debt, fuel costs, and cut-throat competition forced them into bankruptcy or liquidation.

The recent chaos surrounding IndiGo has reignited memories of these once-popular airlines that disappeared over the last years even as their exits helped consolidate IndiGo’s dominance with over 60% market share. Here’s a look, in photos, at seven airlines that once defined Indian air travel but no longer exist.

(Photos Credits: Officials sites of airlines and some are from X.)