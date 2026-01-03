LIVE TV
Viral Controversies: Five Influencers Who Made Headlines After MMS Leak Scandals

Over the last few years, a number of prominent influencers have come under the media microscope with the leaking of their private videos. Issues like deepfake technology or blackmail are frequently associated with these occurrences, resulting in discussions about digital privacy.

Published: January 3, 2026 14:42:46 IST
Anjali Arora
Anjali Arora

Anjali Arora

The "Kacha Badam" fame influencer faced a massive controversy in 2022 over a viral video, which she tearfully claimed was a morphed attempt to defame her. In 2024, she took a stand by filing a defamation case against multiple media portals for circulating the fabricated content.

Akshara Singh
Akshara Singh

Akshara Singh

The Bhojpuri superstar and former Bigg Boss OTT contestant was targeted by a fake MMS rumor in late 2022 that resurfaced periodically through 2025. She consistently slammed the creators of these videos, calling the clips a malicious attempt by "mental people" to ruin her reputation for cheap views.

Kulhad Pizza Couple (Sehaj & Gurpreet)
Kulhad Pizza Couple (Sehaj & Gurpreet)

The Jalandhar-based food vloggers faced a severe backlash in 2023 after a private video was leaked, which they alleged was part of an extortion attempt. Despite facing death threats and a major drop in business, they rebuilt their brand through music videos and podcasts before reportedly moving to the UK in 2025 for a fresh start.

Payal Dhare (PayalGaming)
Payal Dhare (PayalGaming)

Payal Dhare (PayalGaming)

One of India's top female gamers faced a coordinated deepfake campaign in late 2025 involving a fabricated "Dubai MMS" video. She issued a strong public statement clarifying that the content was AI-generated and urged the media to recognize the severe real-world harm of digital misinformation.

Priyanka Pandit
Priyanka Pandit

Priyanka Pandit

After an alleged private video went viral in 2021, the Bhojpuri actress filed a police complaint stating the video was not hers and was intended to sabotage her career. Following the mental toll of the incident, she largely stepped away from the film industry and has since embraced a spiritual life in Vrindavan.

