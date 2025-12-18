LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Epstein scandal names Lok Sabha Hyderabad Lulu Mall ghaziabad Imran Khan entertainment news Jaunpur murder case Indian Football Jared Isaacman Epstein scandal names Lok Sabha Hyderabad Lulu Mall ghaziabad Imran Khan entertainment news Jaunpur murder case Indian Football Jared Isaacman Epstein scandal names Lok Sabha Hyderabad Lulu Mall ghaziabad Imran Khan entertainment news Jaunpur murder case Indian Football Jared Isaacman Epstein scandal names Lok Sabha Hyderabad Lulu Mall ghaziabad Imran Khan entertainment news Jaunpur murder case Indian Football Jared Isaacman
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Epstein scandal names Lok Sabha Hyderabad Lulu Mall ghaziabad Imran Khan entertainment news Jaunpur murder case Indian Football Jared Isaacman Epstein scandal names Lok Sabha Hyderabad Lulu Mall ghaziabad Imran Khan entertainment news Jaunpur murder case Indian Football Jared Isaacman Epstein scandal names Lok Sabha Hyderabad Lulu Mall ghaziabad Imran Khan entertainment news Jaunpur murder case Indian Football Jared Isaacman Epstein scandal names Lok Sabha Hyderabad Lulu Mall ghaziabad Imran Khan entertainment news Jaunpur murder case Indian Football Jared Isaacman
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Vitamin B12 Deficiency? 6 Natural Tips That Can Help

Vitamin B12 Deficiency? 6 Natural Tips That Can Help

Vitamin B12 is essential for energy, brain function, and healthy nerves, but many people unknowingly fall short—especially vegetarians and those with absorption issues. The good news is that you can improve your vitamin B12 levels naturally by making a few smart dietary and lifestyle changes.

You Might Be Interested In
Published By: Published: December 18, 2025 16:22:35 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Include More B12-Rich Foods
1/7

Include More B12-Rich Foods

Vitamin B12 is naturally found in animal-based foods like milk, curd, paneer, eggs, fish, and meat. Adding these regularly to your meals can help maintain healthy B12 levels.

Choose Fortified Foods
2/7

Choose Fortified Foods

If you follow a vegetarian or plant-based diet, opt for fortified foods. Fortified cereals, plant-based milk, and nutritional yeast often contain added vitamin B12.

Improve Gut Health
3/7

Improve Gut Health

A healthy gut helps your body absorb vitamin B12 better. Including curd, probiotics, and fibre-rich foods supports digestion and improves nutrient absorption.

Get Regular Sunlight and Stay Active
4/7

Get Regular Sunlight and Stay Active

While sunlight doesn’t provide B12 directly, it supports overall metabolism and energy levels. Light exercise and daily movement also help your body use nutrients more efficiently.

Reduce Excess Alcohol Intake
5/7

Reduce Excess Alcohol Intake

Alcohol interferes with vitamin B12 absorption and storage. Cutting down helps your body retain and absorb B12 more effectively.

Manage Stress Levels
6/7

Manage Stress Levels

Chronic stress affects digestion and nutrient absorption. Simple habits like meditation, yoga, and deep breathing can support better B12 utilization.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This article is for general informational purposes only and is not a substitute for medical advice. Individuals with diagnosed vitamin B12 deficiency or health conditions should consult a qualified healthcare professional before making dietary or lifestyle changes.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS