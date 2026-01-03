LIVE TV
  Weekend Getaways for Every Budget: 6 Best Short Trips for a Perfect Break

Weekend Getaways for Every Budget: 6 Best Short Trips for a Perfect Break

Planning a weekend escape but worried about expenses? Don’t worry. From budget friendly trips to luxury retreats there are weekend getaways for every budget. Whether you want mountains, beaches, heritage sites or peaceful nature these short trips are perfect for a refreshing break without long leaves.

Published By: Harshita Gothi Published: January 3, 2026 18:04:37 IST
Rishikesh, Uttarakhand (Under ₹5,000 – ₹8,000)
Weekend Getaways for Every Budget: 6 Best Short Trips for a Perfect Break

Rishikesh, Uttarakhand (Under ₹5,000 – ₹8,000)

Rishikesh is ideal for budget travelers who love nature and spirituality. You can enjoy river rafting, yoga ashrams, Ganga aarti and peaceful river views at very low cost. Budget hostels and local food make it affordable.

Jaipur, Rajasthan (Under ₹5,000 – ₹8,000)
Jaipur, Rajasthan (Under ₹5,000 – ₹8,000)

Jaipur offers rich culture, forts, markets and street food at pocket friendly prices. Many budget hotels and public transport options make it perfect for a short and affordable royal escape.

Lonavala, Maharashtra (₹10,000 – ₹20,000)
Lonavala, Maharashtra (₹10,000 – ₹20,000)

Lonavala is perfect for couples and families. Waterfalls, viewpoints and cozy resorts make it a relaxing mid range weekend getaway especially during monsoon.

Udaipur, Rajasthan (₹10,000 – ₹20,000)
Udaipur, Rajasthan (₹10,000 – ₹20,000)

Udaipur offers beautiful lakes, heritage hotels and romantic sunsets. With smart hotel choices you can enjoy luxury feels at reasonable prices.

Goa (₹25,000 and Above)
Goa (₹25,000 and Above)

For a premium weekend experience, Goa’s luxury resorts offer private beaches, spas, fine dining and nightlife. Ideal for couples and celebrations.

Alibaug, Maharashtra (₹25,000 and Above)
Alibaug, Maharashtra (₹25,000 and Above)

Alibaug is a favorite luxury getaway near Mumbai. Private villas, beach resorts and serene vibes make it perfect for a stylish weekend break.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

This is for informational purposes only. Travel costs, availability and experiences may vary based on season, location, and personal preferences. Readers are advised to verify details and plan accordingly before booking.

