Weekend Movie Binge: 6 Must-Watch OTT Releases You Can’t Miss
The weekend presents an opportunity to experience exceptional films, which include high-stakes espionage, period romance, gritty crime mysteries, and supernatural comedies. The following six movies represent essential viewing that exists across all available streaming services.
Dhurandhar (Netflix)
An elite Indian spy goes deep undercover in Karachi’s lawless Lyari district to dismantle a global terror network. Spanning years of shifting alliances, this high-octane thriller explores the gritty reality of espionage and national sacrifice.
Bridgerton: Season 4, Part 1 (Netflix)
The spotlight shifts to the bohemian Benedict Bridgerton, who remains reluctant to settle down until a chance encounter at a masquerade ball. He becomes captivated by a mysterious "Lady in Silver," unaware that she is a resourceful maid hiding within his own social circle.
Daldal (Amazon Prime Video)
Newly appointed DCP Rita Ferreira must hunt a ruthless serial killer while battling the haunting trauma of her own past. Set against the dark underbelly of Mumbai, the series dives into the psychological toll of seeking justice in a broken system.
Sarvam Maya (JioHotstar)
A struggling atheist musician is forced into the family business of priesthood, only to have his life upended by a "Gen-Z ghost" named Delulu. This quirky fantasy comedy follows their unlikely partnership as they help each other find emotional closure and self-discovery.
Shrinking: Season 3 (Apple TV+)
Jimmy continues his "maverick" approach to therapy by telling patients exactly what he thinks while navigating his daughter's departure for college. This season introduces Michael J. Fox as the show deepens its exploration of grief, family, and healing through humor.
Devkhel (ZEE5)
When a mysterious death occurs during a village’s Holi festivities, locals believe it is the work of a vengeful mythical demon. Inspector Vishwas Saranjame must challenge these ancient superstitions to uncover the very human crime hidden behind the folklore.