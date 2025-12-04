LIVE TV
  Which Plant Produces the World's Largest Flower? Meet the Giant Rafflesia

Which Plant Produces the World’s Largest Flower? Meet the Giant Rafflesia

Which Plant Produces the World’s Largest Flower?

If you thought giant flowers existed only in fantasy movies, meet the Rafflesia arnoldii , the real-world botanical superstar that grows a bloom bigger than most dinner tables. This rainforest oddity doesn’t just turn heads; it turns noses too, thanks to its infamous rotting-meat perfume. Hidden deep inside Indonesian and Bornean jungles, it blooms unpredictably, making every sighting feel like winning a botanical lottery. Ready to explore the weird, wild, and wonderfully gross world of the planet’s largest flower? Let’s dive in!

(Disclaimer: All information and images used in this article are sourced from publicly available materials. They are intended solely for educational and informational purposes. No proprietary or confidential content has been used.)

By: Last Updated: December 4, 2025 | 12:02 PM IST
Giant Single Flower Champion
1/5

Giant Single Flower Champion

The Rafflesia arnoldii produces the world’s largest single flower, stretching up to 1 meter wide and weighing up to 11 kg.

The Notorious “Corpse Flower” Smell
2/5

The Notorious “Corpse Flower” Smell

Its pungent odor mimics rotting flesh, attracting flies and beetles that help pollinate it.

A Plant Without… Everything
3/5

A Plant Without… Everything

It’s a holoparasite with no roots, leaves, or stems. Most of it lives hidden inside a host vine, appearing only when it bursts out as a massive bloom.

Rare & Short-Lived Bloom
4/5

Rare & Short-Lived Bloom

The bud takes up to 21 months to develop but the flower lasts only 5–7 days, making sightings extremely rare.

Endangered Jungle Native
5/5

Endangered Jungle Native

Found only in the rainforests of Sumatra and Borneo, it is threatened by habitat loss and its very specialized life cycle.

