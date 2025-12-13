Which Waterfall Is Called The Seven Sisters? Here’s Everything You Need to Know
Seven Sisters Waterfall in Meghalaya forms seven streams during monsoon. It is located in Meghalaya, India, near Cherrapunji, which is famous for its parallel streams visible as limestone cliffs, symbolizing the seven sister states of Northeast India.
Nohsngithiang Falls
Nohsngithiang Falls: The Seven Sisters Waterfall, also called Nohsngithiang Falls, becomes more impressive during the rainy season and transforms its wide cliff face into seven flowing streams.
Seven Streams Flowing Side by Side
Seven Streams Flowing Side by Side: The waterfall is called Seven Sisters because it divides into separate streams that fall next to each other, creating a straight-line formation that looks like seven sisters standing side by side on the wide limestone cliff.
Best Time to Visit The Seven Sisters Waterfall
Best Time to Visit The Seven Sisters Waterfall : The best time to visit the Seven Sister waterfalls are from June to September, when monsoon rain increases the water volume and reduces dry patches on the cliff, giving the waterfall its most complete appearance.
Seven Sister Waterfall Drops
Seven Sister Waterfall Drops: The waterfall disappears in winter because rainfall drops sharply, reducing water supply. making it a seasonal waterfall.
Seven Sister Waterfall Heights
Seven Sister Waterfall Heights: Its height is 315 meters, which makes it India's tallest waterfall.
Naturally Separated Water Streams
Naturally Separated Water Streams: The waterfall flows down a large limestone cliff that naturally separates the water into different channels, making the seven streams appear brighter and more defined.
