Who Is AR Ameen? AR Rahman Son-Net Worth, Career, Love Story and New Song ‘Bheegi Bheegi’ Featuring Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur
AR Ameen, son of A.R. Rahman, has collaborated with Jasleen Royal for Bheegi Bheegi, a soulful track composed by Rahman that beautifully marries cinematic scale with emotional depth. The song’s music video stars Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur, adding a poignant visual layer to the composition. Take a look at Who is AR Rahman’s son AR Ameen, his net worth, career, new songs, and more.
AR Ameen Latest Song ‘Bhegi Bhegi’
AR Ameen’s latest song Bheegi Bheegi is both a deeply personal artistic statement and a creative vision featuring Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur. He shared how this song holds a special place in his heart and represents the kind of music he aspires to make- emotive, cinematic, and enduring.
Who Is AR Rahman Son AR Ameen?
AR Ameen is the son of A. R. Rahman and Saira Banu. Born on January 6, 2003, in India, Ameen has carved a space for himself in the music industry at a young age. He made his singing debut with O Kadhal Kanmani (2015), a film scored by his father.
AR Rahman Son AR Ameen Net Worth
AR Rahman’s son AR Ameen has no official public figure out; meanwhile, AR Rahman has an estimated net worth of approximately Rs 414 crore to Rs 1,700 crore.
AR Ameen Top Songs
AR Ameen has lent his voice to projects such as Mard Maratha (2017), 2.0 (2018), and Tere Ishk Mein (2025). He released his first independent single, Sago, while he was still in Class 11.
AR Rahman Son AR Ameen Love Story
AR Rahman’s Son AR Ameen, is solely focused on his music career and spiritual life. Though there are several gossip and curiosity on social media.