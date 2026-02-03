LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
canada Aditya Dhar CJI Surya Kant agriculture exports Crime Against Children Delhi artemis ii donald trump canada Aditya Dhar CJI Surya Kant agriculture exports Crime Against Children Delhi artemis ii donald trump canada Aditya Dhar CJI Surya Kant agriculture exports Crime Against Children Delhi artemis ii donald trump canada Aditya Dhar CJI Surya Kant agriculture exports Crime Against Children Delhi artemis ii donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
canada Aditya Dhar CJI Surya Kant agriculture exports Crime Against Children Delhi artemis ii donald trump canada Aditya Dhar CJI Surya Kant agriculture exports Crime Against Children Delhi artemis ii donald trump canada Aditya Dhar CJI Surya Kant agriculture exports Crime Against Children Delhi artemis ii donald trump canada Aditya Dhar CJI Surya Kant agriculture exports Crime Against Children Delhi artemis ii donald trump
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Who Is AR Ameen? AR Rahman Son-Net Worth, Career, Love Story and New Song ‘Bheegi Bheegi’ Featuring Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur

Who Is AR Ameen? AR Rahman Son-Net Worth, Career, Love Story and New Song ‘Bheegi Bheegi’ Featuring Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur

AR Ameen, son of A.R. Rahman, has collaborated with Jasleen Royal for Bheegi Bheegi, a soulful track composed by Rahman that beautifully marries cinematic scale with emotional depth. The song’s music video stars Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur, adding a poignant visual layer to the composition. Take a look at Who is AR Rahman’s son AR Ameen, his net worth, career, new songs, and more. 

Published By: Published: February 3, 2026 14:40:51 IST
Follow us on
Google News
AR Ameen Latest Song ‘Bhegi Bhegi’
1/5
AR Ameen net worth

AR Ameen Latest Song ‘Bhegi Bhegi’

AR Ameen’s latest song Bheegi Bheegi is both a deeply personal artistic statement and a creative vision featuring Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur. He shared how this song holds a special place in his heart and represents the kind of music he aspires to make- emotive, cinematic, and enduring.

You Might Be Interested In
Who Is AR Rahman Son AR Ameen?
2/5

Who Is AR Rahman Son AR Ameen?

AR Ameen is the son of A. R. Rahman and Saira Banu. Born on January 6, 2003, in India, Ameen has carved a space for himself in the music industry at a young age. He made his singing debut with O Kadhal Kanmani (2015), a film scored by his father.

AR Rahman Son AR Ameen Net Worth
3/5

AR Rahman Son AR Ameen Net Worth

AR Rahman’s son AR Ameen has no official public figure out; meanwhile, AR Rahman has an estimated net worth of approximately Rs 414 crore to Rs 1,700 crore.

You Might Be Interested In
AR Ameen Top Songs
4/5

AR Ameen Top Songs

AR Ameen has lent his voice to projects such as Mard Maratha (2017), 2.0 (2018), and Tere Ishk Mein (2025). He released his first independent single, Sago, while he was still in Class 11.

You Might Be Interested In
AR Rahman Son AR Ameen Love Story
5/5

AR Rahman Son AR Ameen Love Story

AR Rahman’s Son AR Ameen, is solely focused on his music career and spiritual life. Though there are several gossip and curiosity on social media.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS