Who Is AR Ameen? AR Rahman Son-Net Worth, Career, Love Story and New Song ‘Bheegi Bheegi’ Featuring Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur

AR Ameen, son of A.R. Rahman, has collaborated with Jasleen Royal for Bheegi Bheegi, a soulful track composed by Rahman that beautifully marries cinematic scale with emotional depth. The song’s music video stars Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur, adding a poignant visual layer to the composition. Take a look at Who is AR Rahman’s son AR Ameen, his net worth, career, new songs, and more.