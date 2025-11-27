LIVE TV
  Who is Javokhir Sindarov? 19-year-old Crowned as Youngest Chess World Cup Winner

Who is Javokhir Sindarov? 19-year-old Crowned as Youngest Chess World Cup Winner

Uzbekistan’s Javokhir Sindarov has stunned the chess world after winning the 2025 FIDE World Cup against China’s Wei Yi. At just 19 years old, he has become the youngest player ever in history to claim the prestigious title.

He takes the trophy and $120,000 (over Rs 1 crore) after beating his opponent, Wei Yi, who comes in second place and goes on to take $85,000 (over Rs 75 lakh). 

November 27, 2025 | 5:02 AM IST
Chess World Cup Winner: Javokhir Sindarov
Chess World Cup Winner: Javokhir Sindarov

Sindarov competed in the FIDE World Cup held in Goa, India, a huge knockout tournament featuring 206 players from across the world. He took home the top prize and the prestigious trophy, renamed as the Viswanathan Anand Cup for this edition.

Who is Javokhir Sindarov?
Who is Javokhir Sindarov?

Javokhir Sindarov is a chess grandmaster from Uzbekistan. He was born on 8 December 2005 in Tashkent. He has become one of the most promising young stars in the sport.

Javokhir Sindarov Become Grandmaster at 12
Javokhir Sindarov Become Grandmaster at 12

Javokhir Sindarov earned his Grandmaster title in 2018, when he was just 12 years and 10 months old. The earned title made him one of the youngest ever to reach GM status.

Javokhir Sindarov Uzbek National Champion
Javokhir Sindarov Uzbek National Champion

Javokhir Sindarov is also a two-time Uzbek national champion, encouraging millions of youth,

Javokhir Sindarov: Tournaments
Javokhir Sindarov: Tournaments

Javokhir Sindarov has competed in top-level international tournaments, including the Olympiad, and has steadily risen through the global chess rankings due to his aggressive and fearless style.

