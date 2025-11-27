Who is Javokhir Sindarov? 19-year-old Crowned as Youngest Chess World Cup Winner

Uzbekistan’s Javokhir Sindarov has stunned the chess world after winning the 2025 FIDE World Cup against China’s Wei Yi. At just 19 years old, he has become the youngest player ever in history to claim the prestigious title.

He takes the trophy and $120,000 (over Rs 1 crore) after beating his opponent, Wei Yi, who comes in second place and goes on to take $85,000 (over Rs 75 lakh).