Who is Lakshay? Take a Look at his Journey from Sturggles to Stardom
Aryan Khan’s directorial debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood is already making rounds on the internet with the unique storyline, epic starcast, and twisted plots. However, it’s the lead actor Lakshya who has truly stolen the spotlight, leaving everyone stunned with his performance.
Lakshya Acting Debut
Lakshya began his acting career at the age of 19 with a teen drama Warrior Hight. He worked alongside Anupriya Kapoor and Romit Sharma. Later, he worked in shows including Adhuri Kahaani Hamari, and Pyar Tune Kya kiya.
Lakshya Rodies Journey
In 2016 Lakshya pariticpated in MTV’s Roadies Season 12 but he didn’t secured the trophy. Roadies play a major role in giving his career a boost. He is widely known for his unique personality in the show.
Lakshya Television Debut
Lakshya made his television debut with Ekta Kapoor’s romantic show Pardes Mein Hai Meraa Dil. Later, he worked in a historical series Porus the Elder, reportedly one of India’s most expensive TV productions.
Lakshya Ties With Karan Johar
In 2019, Lakshya signed a three-film contract with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. He even cast alongside Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor in Dostaana 2, but the project was eventually put on indefinite hold.
Lakshya Slowly Faded Away from Bollywood
Lakshya’s acting career experienced a dark turn when two of his films were cancelled. When he realized that his slowly faded away from Bollywood.
Lakshya Grand Comeback
Lakshya received a major breakthrough with the action thriller movie, Kill, alongside Raghav Juyal. Their acting skills and on-screen bonding left fans stunned.
Lakshya Bads of Bollywood Journey
After a two-year break, Lakshya return to the screen with a successful series The Ba***ds of Bollywood, directed by Aryan Khan. he shared screen with Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, Gautami Kapoor