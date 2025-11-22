Who is Nidhhi Agerwal? Actress Appears Before CID in Connection With Online Betting Case | Full Details Inside
Actress Nidhhi Agerwal on Friday appeared before the CID office allegedly in connection with an online-betting-games promotion case. The actress had earlier been served a notice to appear for an inquiry. The complaint, lodged on March 19 this year, highlights a disturbing trend of celebrities and influencers promoting illegal gambling apps that violate the Public Gambling Act of 1867. Here’s a look at Nidhhi Agerwal’s age, career, movies & more.
Who is Nidhhi Agerwal?
Nidhhi Agerwal is an actress and dancer who primarily works in Telugu and Tamil films. She was a finalist in the Miss Diva Universe pageant in 2024.
Nidhhi Agerwal Early Life
Nidhhi Agerwal was born in Hyderabad into a Hindi-speaking Marwari family and was raised in Bangalore. She holds a degree in Business Management from Christ University, Bengaluru.
Nidhhi Agerwal Career
Nidhhi Agerwal made her acting debut with Munna Michael in 2017. Later, she debut in the Telugu film industry with Savyasachi. She is widely known for her movies, including iSmart Shankar, Bhoomi, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, The Raja Saab, and more.
Nidhhi Agerwal in Online Betting Case
Actress Nidhhi Agerwal appeared before the CID office allegedly in connection with an online-betting-games promotion case. The actress had earlier been served a notice to appear for an inquiry.
Online Betting App Case
The complaint, lodged on March 19 this year, highlights a disturbing trend of celebrities and influencers promoting illegal gambling apps that violate the Public Gambling Act of 1867. Sarma claims that during a conversation with youth in his community on March 16, he discovered many individuals had been influenced to invest their money in these gambling apps, which were heavily advertised by social media personalities.
Disclaimer
The images used are for illustrative purposes only