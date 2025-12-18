Nidhhi Agerwal EXPOSED: Who Is She, Actress Age, Net Worth & Why She’s in the News
Who is Nidhhi Agerwal? and why is she suddenly all over news and social media? From beauty pageants to big South Indian films, her journey is unexpected. A recent viral incident and a major upcoming film pushed her back into the spotlight.
From movies to net worth, here's everything you need to know about Nidhhi Agerwal.
Nidhhi Agerwal is an Indian film actress, dancer and model who works mainly in Telugu and Tamil cinema and has also appeared in Hindi films.
Nidhhi was born on 17 August 1993. She is about 32 years old as of 2025. She was born in Hyderabad and raised in Bangalore, India.
Her estimated net worth is around $5 million as of 2024 estimates. Her earnings come from films, modeling, brand endorsements and public appearances.
Recently, she was mobbed by fans at Hyderabad Lulu Mall during a promotional event for her upcoming film The Raja Saab, drawing media attention to crowd control and safety issues.
Nidhhi has worked in Hari Hara Veera Mallu (2025), Kalaga Thalaivan (2022), Hero (2022) and many more films. Her upcoming film is The Raja Saab releasing on January 9, 2026.
