Who Is Sofik SK’s Rumoured Girlfriend? Bengali Digital Creator’s Relationship Speculation Goes Viral
Rumours about Bengali digital creator Sofik SK’s alleged girlfriend are trending online, sparking curiosity among fans about his personal life and relationships.
Identity and Relationship
Sofik SK's rumoured girlfriend is the woman featured with him in a private video that has gone viral. Their relationship is reported to be about 1.5 years old.
Private Video Controversy
A private video of Sofik SK and his girlfriend, approximately 16 minutes long, was leaked online without their consent. The video was reportedly stolen by someone close to them.
Public Statements
Both Sofik SK and his girlfriend have publicly addressed the leak, urging the public not to share or spread the video further to respect their privacy.
Emotional Impact
The girlfriend revealed the mental stress and harassment she has faced because of the video leak, including having suicidal thoughts at one point, but Sofik SK supported her through the ordeal.
Appeal for Privacy
They have appealed to followers and the public to stop circulating the video and to respect their personal lives, emphasising the violation caused by the leak.
Disclaimer
The information provided is based on online buzz and unverified social media speculation. No official confirmation has been made by Sofik Sk or his representatives.