Who Was Kabaddi Player Rana Balachauria? ‘Revenge for Moossewala’ Posters Emerge After He Was Shot Dead in Mohali

Kabaddi player-turned-promoter, Kanwar Digvijay Singh, also known as Rana Balachauria, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in full public view during a kabaddi tournament in Sohana village of Punjab’s Mohali district on Monday evening.

Hundreds of spectators and players were gathered for the match when the 30-year-old was gunned down, causing immediate panic and a stampede-like situation.