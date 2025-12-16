LIVE TV
  • Who Was Kabaddi Player Rana Balachauria? ‘Revenge for Moossewala’ Posters Emerge After He Was Shot Dead in Mohali

Who Was Kabaddi Player Rana Balachauria? ‘Revenge for Moossewala’ Posters Emerge After He Was Shot Dead in Mohali

Kabaddi player-turned-promoter, Kanwar Digvijay Singh, also known as Rana Balachauria, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in full public view during a kabaddi tournament in Sohana village of Punjab’s Mohali district on Monday evening. 

Hundreds of spectators and players were gathered for the match when the 30-year-old was gunned down, causing immediate panic and a stampede-like situation.

December 16, 2025 | 12:40 PM IST
Rana Balachauria Dead
1/7

Rana Balachauria Dead

Here’s a close look at Rana Balachauria, who was shot dead by unidentified gunmen.

Who is Rana Balachauria?
2/7

Who is Rana Balachauria?

Kanwar Digvijay Singh, widely known as Rana Balachauria, was a kabaddi player and promoter of the Jalandhar Shakarpur team. With a strong social media presence, boasting over 29,000 followers on Instagram, where he shared content related to his sports career and personal life.

Rana Balachauria Marriage
3/7

Rana Balachauria Marriage

Rana Balachauria had recently tied the knot and had also featured in a Punjabi music video titled Legacy by Raja Rajveer, which was released in 2021.

Rana Balachauria Cause of Death
4/7

Rana Balachauria Cause of Death

Rana Balachauria was shot dead by unidentifed gunmen during Sohana Kabaddi Cup match. He succumbed to bullet injuries and later rushed to Fortis Hospital. Assailants approached him under the pretext of clicking a selfie before opening fire at close range.

Rana Balachauria Attack Video
5/7

Rana Balachauria Attack Video

A video of the Rana Balachauria attack also surfaced online. Videos of the chilling moments have been shared by multiple handles, including BJP and Congress leaders, who questioned the AAP government over the incident.

Rana Balachauria Death Link to Sidhu Moosewala

An Instagram reel, allegedly shared by a smaller gang said to have link with the Bambiha gang, claimed responsibility for the Rana Balachauria attack, stating in Punjabi that it was carried out to “avenge” the 2022 killing of Sidhu Moosewala. The post alleged that Rana Balachauria had a connection with the Lawrence Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gangs.

Sidhu Moosewala Murder Case
7/7

Sidhu Moosewala Murder Case

Sidhu Moosewala was allegedly killed by members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang on May 29, 2022, when he was attacked while driving near his native village, Moosa, in Punjab’s Mansa district.

