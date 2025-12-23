Who was Vince Zampella? Call of Duty Co-Creator Dies at 55 in Tragic Fatal Car Crash
Vince Zampella Death: Vince Zampella, the creative force behind the hit video game franchise, including Call of Duty, has passed away at the age of 55. According to video game giant Electronic Arts, Zampella died on Sunday afternoon following a single-vehicle accident on Angeles Crest Highway in Southern California around 12:45 pm, as reported by NBC Los Angeles. Here’s a deep dive into Who was Call of Duty Co-Creator Vince Zampella.
Who Was Vince Zampella?
At 55, Vince Zampella was a highly respected name in the gaming world. He previously led Infinity Ward as CEO, the studio responsible for the hugely successful Call of Duty franchise. In 2010, he went on to co-found Respwan Entertainment in Chatsworth, California, a studio that was later acquired by Electronic Arts in 2017.
Vince Zampella: Popular Games
Respawn Entertainment delivered several critically acclaimed games, including Titanfall, Titanfall 2, Apex Legends, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order under his guidance. He also led an EA studio in Playa Vista that played a key role in developing the Battlefield franchise.
Vince Zampella: Career
Vince Zampella co-founded Respawan Entertainment and lead the launch of Titanfall in 2014, followed by Titanfall 2 in 2016. Under his leadership as SVP Group GM, Apex Legends debuted in 2019 and went on to become one of the most successful battle royale games. Some major games includes Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (2019), Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond (2020), Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (2023), while Battlefield 6 (2025) stood out as a major milestone of his time at EA, helping revive the franchise through Ripple Effect Studios.
Vince Zampella: Personal Life
Vince Zampella was married to Brigitte Zampella for 18 years, and they shared three children, in 2015, Brigitte filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences, and sought primary custody of their children along with spousal support.
Vince Zampella: Cause of Death
Vince Zampella was riding a red Ferrari during the crash. After exiting a tunnel, the vehicle slammed into a concrete barrier, ejecting the passenger from the car. The vehicle then caught fire. Vince Zampella died at the sport, while the passenger later succumbed to injuries at the hospital.