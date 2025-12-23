Who was Vince Zampella? Call of Duty Co-Creator Dies at 55 in Tragic Fatal Car Crash

Vince Zampella: Career

Vince Zampella co-founded Respawan Entertainment and lead the launch of Titanfall in 2014, followed by Titanfall 2 in 2016. Under his leadership as SVP Group GM, Apex Legends debuted in 2019 and went on to become one of the most successful battle royale games. Some major games includes Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (2019), Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond (2020), Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (2023), while Battlefield 6 (2025) stood out as a major milestone of his time at EA, helping revive the franchise through Ripple Effect Studios.