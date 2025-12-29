Why Are People Eating 12 Grapes Under the Table on New Year 2026 Eve? The Viral Love and Luck Ritual Explained
As the clock ticks toward New Year 2026, social media is once again buzzing with a quirky yet fascinating ritual of eating 12 grapes under the table at midnight on New Year’s Eve. From Instagram reels to Twitter forwards, people across the world are trying this tradition in hopes of attracting love, luck, and prosperity in the year ahead.
What does 12 grapes under the table mean? Why is it trending again, and does eating them really bring love? Here’s everything you need to know.
What Is the 12 Grapes Under the Table Ritual?
The rituals involve eating 12 grapes, one for each stroke of the clock at midnight on New Year’s Eve. Traditionally, the grapes are eaten standing or sitting normally; a newer viral twist suggests eating them while sitting under a table. Each grape is believed to represent one month of the coming year, symbolising good fortune, happiness, health, and success.
Why Do People Eat the Grapes Under the Table?
The “under the table” element is a modern, internet-driven addition, especially popular among single people. According to a viral belief, eating the grapes under the table is said to attract true love and is believed to bring romantic stability or help manifest a future partner. Though there’s no scientific basis, the symbolism of hiding under the table is linked to manifestations that resonate strongly with Gen Z and millennials.
Where Did This Tradition Originate?
The eating of 12 grapes under the table at midnight on New Year’s Eve dates back to Spain. The ritual known as Las Doce Uvas de la Suerte (The Twelve Grapes of Luck) has been a long-standing New Year tradition.
Does Eating 12 Grapes Under the Table Really Works?
There is no scientific evidence that eating grapes under the table will guarantee love or luck. However, many see it as a symbolic way to set intentions and a way to hide from bad luck.
How to Eat 12 Grapes Under the Table?
Get 12 ripe grapes and peel and remove the seeds to make them easier to eat. Begin just before midnight on December 31, timing yourself so that you finish all the grapes as the clock strikes twelve. With each grape, make a wish, concentrating on your hopes for each month of the coming year. It is believed that the wishes should focus on positive intentions and outcomes.
Disclaimer
This ritual is based on cultural beliefs and social media trends. There is no scientific evidence to support the claims associated with eating 12 grapes under the table. The information is shared for entertainment and informational purposes only.