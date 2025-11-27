Why Eddie’s Stranger Things Moments Still Break The Internet, And Could Season 5 Bring Him Back?

Eddie Munson, who was introduced in Stranger Things 4, as now new season is approaching quickly became one of the most admired characters in the series because of his enchanting combination of oddness and hidden heroic trait. As the leader, master of ceremonies, and the longest-haired character in the Hawkins High Dungeons & Dragons group, the Hellfire Club, Eddie enjoys his outsider role and openly reveals his passion for heavy metal music. His nonconforming nature makes him a source of fear and suspicion in the small, conservative town.

But his fate takes a sinister twist when he is wrongly accused of murder in the wake of a supernatural calamity and is thus thrust into the town’s spreading “Satanic Panic” as a devil’s advocate. He has to run, which leads him first to Dustin Henderson’s and then to the main group’s side in the battle against the evil powers from the Upside Down. Even though he is scared, Eddie answers the call of the moment to be a part of a heroic, albeit tragic, sacrifice that will forever be associated with his name.