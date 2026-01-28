Wonder Man Released TODAY: Review, Marvel SHOCKING Plot & Cast Details | OTT Platform Revealed
Marvel Studios is back with a refreshing new series as Wonder Man officially releases TODAY on Jio Hotstar. The show introduces a unique MCU character who is as much a Hollywood actor as he is a superhero. Unlike traditional Marvel shows, Wonder Man focuses more on satire, fame and identity rather than nonstop superhero action. From its release timing to fan reviews, here’s everything you need to know about the new show Wonder Man.
Wonder Man: Where to Watch This Marvel Series?
All episodes of Wonder Man are available on Jio Hotstar. They'll be released at once on January 28, 2026. There are 8 episodes, about half an hour each.
Wonder Man Release Time
The episodes were released around 7:30 AM IST on January 28, 2026 in India.
Wonder Man Plot
The show centers on Simon Williams, a struggling Hollywood actor who also has superpowers. In this series, Simon's powers are part of his journey while he tries to land a role in a remake of the fictional Wonder Man film, blending super hero themes with a story about the movie industry.
Wonder Man Cast
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams/Wonder Man. Ben Kingsley as Trevor Slattery (a returning MCU character).
Wonder Man Review
The series is a clever, character-driven MCU story focusing on friendship and Hollywood rather than big superhero battles. It leans into meta-comedy and industry satire, with strong performances especially from the leads.
