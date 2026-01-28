LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ajeet pawar ajit pawar dies Ilhan Omar donald trump strait of hormuz BAFTA Iran warning avalanche news ajeet pawar ajit pawar dies Ilhan Omar donald trump strait of hormuz BAFTA Iran warning avalanche news ajeet pawar ajit pawar dies Ilhan Omar donald trump strait of hormuz BAFTA Iran warning avalanche news ajeet pawar ajit pawar dies Ilhan Omar donald trump strait of hormuz BAFTA Iran warning avalanche news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ajeet pawar ajit pawar dies Ilhan Omar donald trump strait of hormuz BAFTA Iran warning avalanche news ajeet pawar ajit pawar dies Ilhan Omar donald trump strait of hormuz BAFTA Iran warning avalanche news ajeet pawar ajit pawar dies Ilhan Omar donald trump strait of hormuz BAFTA Iran warning avalanche news ajeet pawar ajit pawar dies Ilhan Omar donald trump strait of hormuz BAFTA Iran warning avalanche news
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Wonder Man Released TODAY: Review, Marvel SHOCKING Plot & Cast Details | OTT Platform Revealed

Wonder Man Released TODAY: Review, Marvel SHOCKING Plot & Cast Details | OTT Platform Revealed

Marvel Studios is back with a refreshing new series as Wonder Man officially releases TODAY on Jio Hotstar. The show introduces a unique MCU character who is as much a Hollywood actor as he is a superhero. Unlike traditional Marvel shows, Wonder Man focuses more on satire, fame and identity rather than nonstop superhero action. From its release timing to fan reviews, here’s everything you need to know about the new show Wonder Man.

Published By: Published: January 28, 2026 10:59:10 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Wonder Man: Where to Watch This Marvel Series?
1/6
Wonder Man Released TODAY: Review, Marvel SHOCKING Plot & Cast Details | OTT Platform Revealed

Wonder Man: Where to Watch This Marvel Series?

All episodes of Wonder Man are available on Jio Hotstar. They'll be released at once on January 28, 2026. There are 8 episodes, about half an hour each.

You Might Be Interested In
Wonder Man Release Time
2/6

Wonder Man Release Time

The episodes were released around 7:30 AM IST on January 28, 2026 in India.

Wonder Man Plot
3/6

Wonder Man Plot

The show centers on Simon Williams, a struggling Hollywood actor who also has superpowers. In this series, Simon's powers are part of his journey while he tries to land a role in a remake of the fictional Wonder Man film, blending super hero themes with a story about the movie industry.

You Might Be Interested In
Wonder Man Cast
4/6

Wonder Man Cast

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams/Wonder Man. Ben Kingsley as Trevor Slattery (a returning MCU character).

Wonder Man Review
5/6

Wonder Man Review

The series is a clever, character-driven MCU story focusing on friendship and Hollywood rather than big superhero battles. It leans into meta-comedy and industry satire, with strong performances especially from the leads.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS