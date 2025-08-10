LIVE TV
  • WWE Divas Then vs Now: How Women’s Wrestling Has Transformed Over the Years

WWE Divas Then vs Now: How Women’s Wrestling Has Transformed Over the Years

The world of WWE divas has changed massively. From the fierce ring fights to the inspiring stories, take a look at their massive transformation. 

Michelle McCool

Michelle McCool is now a retired professional wrestler. She started her career in WWE in 2004 after participating in the WWE Diva Search. Recently, in 2025, she was honoured with an induction into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Beth Phoenix

Beth Phoenix is now a retired professional wrestler. She is a three-time WWE Women’s Champion and a former WWE Divas Champion. In 2024, Beth became a free agent following her WWE contract has expiration.

Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch is one of the popular women’s professional wrestlers. She began professional wrestling in 2002 with her brother under the Rebecas Knox ring name. Currently, she is the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion.

Eve Torres

Eve Torres began her career as a model and dancer, and later in 2007, she joined the WWE. Following her retirement, Eve focused on teaching martial arts and self-defense.

AJ Lee

AJ Lee is now a retired professional wrestler and one of the widely known WWE wrestlers. In 2007, she began her professional wrestling career. Following her retirement, she wrote a memoir, Crazy Is My Superpower, which became one of the New York Times' Best Sellers.

Disclaimer

This photo gallery is for informational and entertainment purposes only. All WWE trademarks, names, and images belong to World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. The opinions and comparisons expressed are based on publicly available information and do not represent the official views of WWE or its affiliates.

