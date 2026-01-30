WWE Royal Rumble 2026 Time in India: When and Where to Watch Biggest Battle Royale Live on TV, Mobile, OTT- Check All Details Inside
WWE Royal Rumble 2026 Time in India: The Road to WrestleMania will officially kick off with WWE Royal Rumble 2026 Time on January 31. The premium live event will be held at the King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, marking another major international WWE spectacle. The 2026 eiditon will once again be headlined by both the Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble matches.
When to Watch WWE Royal Rumble 2026 Live in India?
Viewers can watch the 41st edition of WWE Royal Rumble 2026, which is scheduled to be held on Sunday, February 1, 2026.
Where to Watch WWE Royal Rumble 2026 Live in India?
Fans can watch the WWE Royal Rumble 2026 live in India on the Netflix app and website with an active subscription.
How to Watch WWE Royal Rumble 2026 Live in India on TV?
The live event of WWE Royal Rumble 2026 will not be telecast on TV, meaning fans can only enjoy the live event on OTT channels.
WWE Royal Rumble 2026: Full Card
WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre vs Sami Zayn
High-Stakes Match: AJ Styles vs Gunther, with Styles forced to retire if he loses
Confirmed Women’s Royal Rumble Entrants: Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, Asuka, Bayley, Lyra Valkyria, IYO SKY, Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Roxanne Perez, Raquel Rodriguez, Chelsea Green, Lash Legend, Nia Jax, Giulia, Jordynne Grace, Maxxine Dupri