You Wouldn’t Believe Which State Is Known As The Spice Garden Of India
Kerala, the Spice Garden of India, which is famous for its lush spices that produce world-class black pepper, cardamom, cinnamon, and more. It is a wonderful place for a variety of spices to flourish. Kerala’s spices are supplied around the globe, bringing the tastes of India to all parts of the world. Keep Reading!
Spice Garden of India
Spice Garden of India: Kerala is referred to as the spice garden of India—being located in the southwestern part of the country, Kerala's tropical climate and fertile soil provide a wonderful place for spices to flourish.
Kerala- Trader Across Globe
Kerala- Trader Across Globe: For hundreds of years, Kerala served as a prominent place for spice trade between Indian spices and markets in Europe, the Middle East, etc.
Popular Spices Grown in Kerala
Popular Spices Grown in Kerala: Some of the popular spices grown in Kerala are black pepper, cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, and more.
Kerala's Spice Garden Recognized by UNESCO
Kerala's Spice Garden Recognized by UNESCO: The spice trade routes of Kerala are part of the historic Malabar Coast, known for its global influence.
Spice Plantation in India
Spice Plantation in India: The spice plantation represents an extremely populous attraction. These popular plantations include Thekkady, which is famous for cardamom and pepper, and Munnar, which has beautiful hill stations with cardamom tea plantations.
