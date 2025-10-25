Watch: Dowry Harassment In Chhattisgarh, Woman Dies By Suicide Months After Marriage, Video Goes Viral

A 26-year-old Raipur, Chhattisgarh woman committed suicide after posting a tearful video accusing her husband and in-laws of constant dowry harassment and torture. The deceased, Manisha Goswami, took the extreme step a mere ten months after her wedding, leading to an outburst of widespread indignation and further focus on India’s ongoing dowry violence against women. Woman Records Final Video Alleging Dowry Torture

In the video message she taped before she took her life, Manisha complained of constant physical and mental cruelty at the hands of her husband, Ashutosh Goswami, and in-laws. She charged that her husband had assaulted her repeatedly without provocation and that her mother-in-law encouraged the violence.

In the clip, Manisha broke down and said she was “tired of life” and had not been content even for a period of ten days in her wedding. Her emotional appeal, now viral on social media, has again fueled debate on dowry harassment and the collapse of enforcement machinery for protecting women.

Police Register Case, Husband Arrested

After the circulation of the video, Manisha’s father went to the DD Nagar Police Station in Raipur and filed a complaint. The police have filed an FIR and arrested her husband Ashutosh Goswami, while the further investigation is pending.

The body has been taken away for post-mortem and statements are being recorded from the neighbors and family members. The investigation involves digital forensic examination of the video as well as other digital evidence to recreate the sequence of events that resulted in her death.

Persistent Dowry Harassment Despite Legal Protections

Manisha’s death is the latest addition to the lengthening roll call of Indian women who have taken their own lives following dowry-related abuse. This is in spite of legal provisions like the Dowry Prohibition Act (1961) and Section 498A of the Indian Penal Code, which penalize dowry demands and cruelty by the husband or in-laws, yet are weakly enforced.

In 2025 alone, a number of such tragedies have occurred in the country. In Gurgaon, Sharmila, a 28-year-old nurse, and her two-year-old son committed suicide after her husband’s family allegedly demanded jewelry made of gold and a car. In Bengaluru, 27-year-old IT professional Shilpa killed herself after suffering persistent dowry harassment although her family had fulfilled some earlier demands.

Social Media Outrage and Public Reaction

The viral video has triggered widespread anger online, with social media users condemning the continued existence of dowry practices.

One user commented, “We should abolish the dowry system. Anyone asking for dowry should be jailed for life. The woman is your wife, not your bank account.”

Another wrote, “She knew she had to sacrifice herself to get justice. In this country, justice comes only if you’re powerful or rich.”

Some users also called on parents to put their daughters’ safety above what society thinks, posting, “An alive daughter is better than a dead one. Stop marrying daughters into abusive homes.”

A Call for Stronger Enforcement and Social Change

Manisha Goswami’s tragic death underscores the urgent need for stronger implementation of anti-dowry laws, community support systems, and social awareness campaigns. Experts say that unless societal mindsets change and legal mechanisms are made more effective, such tragedies will continue to repeat.

