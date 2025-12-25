Ashes Series: Pat Cummins To Miss Fourth Test, THIS Star Batter To Lead Australia In Boxing Day Match

Australia star batter Steve Smith is all set to lead the side in the Boxing Day match in Pat Cummins’ absence in Melbourne. Smith is returning back in action after missing the third Test from an inner-ear issue.

Australia will take an all-pace attack into the game. “It’s exciting to see Richardson back into the fold, he’s had a pretty long layoff with injury, and we know the skills he can possess,” Smith said.

“He’s done it against England before in an Ashes. We’ve seen when he’s had the opportunity at this level, he’s been outstanding.”

The right-handed batter also added that Australia have named final 12 for the fourth clash.

“We’ve landed on a 12, we just want to take a look at the wicket tomorrow. We’re going to be playing four quicks and no spinner. (The pitch) has 10mm of grass, quite furry, quite green. I dare say it’s going to offer quite a bit, particularly (day one) is similar conditions to today, quite cold and overcast so I dare say there’s going to be quite a bit of movement,” he said.

Smith also provided an update on Nathan Lyon’s position in the side for this game. “I think if Nathan (Lyon) was (available), we’d probably still be having the same conversation as well, so it’s certainly nothing to do with Todd’s skill.”

Australia XII for fourth Test: Travis Head, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (c), Usman Khawaja, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland, Brendan Doggett, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson

