LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
amazon web services IVF ai-chip donald trump ashes Bus Fire Cambodia Al Hind Air Mumbai attack amazon web services IVF ai-chip donald trump ashes Bus Fire Cambodia Al Hind Air Mumbai attack amazon web services IVF ai-chip donald trump ashes Bus Fire Cambodia Al Hind Air Mumbai attack amazon web services IVF ai-chip donald trump ashes Bus Fire Cambodia Al Hind Air Mumbai attack
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
amazon web services IVF ai-chip donald trump ashes Bus Fire Cambodia Al Hind Air Mumbai attack amazon web services IVF ai-chip donald trump ashes Bus Fire Cambodia Al Hind Air Mumbai attack amazon web services IVF ai-chip donald trump ashes Bus Fire Cambodia Al Hind Air Mumbai attack amazon web services IVF ai-chip donald trump ashes Bus Fire Cambodia Al Hind Air Mumbai attack
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Ashes Series: Pat Cummins To Miss Fourth Test, THIS Star Batter To Lead Australia In Boxing Day Match

Ashes Series: Pat Cummins To Miss Fourth Test, THIS Star Batter To Lead Australia In Boxing Day Match

Australia will take an all-pace attack into the Boxing Day Test but stand-in skipper Steve Smith says the hosts are yet to settle on their final XI for the fourth Ashes Test.

Pat Cummins. (Image Credit: ANI)
Pat Cummins. (Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: December 25, 2025 10:21:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ashes Series: Pat Cummins To Miss Fourth Test, THIS Star Batter To Lead Australia In Boxing Day Match

You Might Be Interested In

Australia star batter Steve Smith is all set to lead the side in the Boxing Day match in Pat Cummins’ absence in Melbourne. Smith is returning back in action after missing the third Test from an inner-ear issue.

Australia will take an all-pace attack into the game. “It’s exciting to see Richardson back into the fold, he’s had a pretty long layoff with injury, and we know the skills he can possess,” Smith said.

You Might Be Interested In

“He’s done it against England before in an Ashes. We’ve seen when he’s had the opportunity at this level, he’s been outstanding.”

The right-handed batter also added that Australia have named final 12 for the fourth clash. 

“We’ve landed on a 12, we just want to take a look at the wicket tomorrow. We’re going to be playing four quicks and no spinner. (The pitch) has 10mm of grass, quite furry, quite green. I dare say it’s going to offer quite a bit, particularly (day one) is similar conditions to today, quite cold and overcast so I dare say there’s going to be quite a bit of movement,” he said. 

Smith also provided an update on Nathan Lyon’s position in the side for this game. “I think if Nathan (Lyon) was (available), we’d probably still be having the same conversation as well, so it’s certainly nothing to do with Todd’s skill.”

Australia XII for fourth Test: Travis Head, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (c), Usman Khawaja, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland, Brendan Doggett, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson

Also Read: Bazball Busted? After Ashes Humiliation, Will England Sack Brendon McCullum And Bring In Ravi Shastri To Tame Australia?

First published on: Dec 25, 2025 10:20 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Ashes SeriesPat Cumminssteve smith

RELATED News

Is Steam Down? Gamers Worldwide Hit By E502 L3 Errors On Christmas Eve

Vijay Hazare Trophy: ‘Richest Board’ BCCI Gets Slammed For Sharing Poor Quality Of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Centuries, Fans Ask, ‘Was This Recorded On Nokia?’

Run Feast Continues In Vijay Hazare Trophy As Odisha Batter Hits Double Hundred Against Saurashtra

EXCLUSIVE | LSG’s New Recruit Naman Tiwari Calls Virat Kohli His Dream Wicket: ‘Want To Be Known For My Performance, Not Fan Moments’

Ashes Series: England Suffer Another Blow After Losing Jofra Archer Due To THIS Reason Ahead Of Fourth Test

LATEST NEWS

Ashes Series: Pat Cummins To Miss Fourth Test, THIS Star Batter To Lead Australia In Boxing Day Match

Stock Market Today: Markets Take A Holiday! Are Bullish Gains Waiting In 2026?

Are Share Markets Closed on Christmas Day? What Investors Should Know

Amazon Web Services Outage: Full List Of Games And Services Hit As AWS Goes Down On Christmas – Fortnite, ARC Raiders, Rocket League & Others

Tu Meri Main Tera X Review: Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday Chemistry Sparks Debate, Is Film Truly Paisa Vasool Or Barbaad?

Are Banks Closed on Christmas? Check Bank Holiday Status on December 25

Want A Billionaire Baby? Telegram CEO Pavel Durov Offers Women To Get Pregnant With His Sperm, 100+ Kids Could Inherit His $17B Fortune

‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ Box Office Collection Day 6: James Cameron’s Sci-Fi Stays Steady, Can’t Shake Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar

Nvidia Makes Record $20 Billion All-Cash Move To Buy AI Chip Startup Groq, Deal Backed By Trump Jr – Here’s What It Means

‘Dhurandhar’ Box Office Collection Day 20: Ranveer Singh Thriller Stays Strong, Beats ‘Avatar: Fire And Ash’ Yet Again Worldwide

Ashes Series: Pat Cummins To Miss Fourth Test, THIS Star Batter To Lead Australia In Boxing Day Match

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ashes Series: Pat Cummins To Miss Fourth Test, THIS Star Batter To Lead Australia In Boxing Day Match

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ashes Series: Pat Cummins To Miss Fourth Test, THIS Star Batter To Lead Australia In Boxing Day Match
Ashes Series: Pat Cummins To Miss Fourth Test, THIS Star Batter To Lead Australia In Boxing Day Match
Ashes Series: Pat Cummins To Miss Fourth Test, THIS Star Batter To Lead Australia In Boxing Day Match
Ashes Series: Pat Cummins To Miss Fourth Test, THIS Star Batter To Lead Australia In Boxing Day Match

QUICK LINKS