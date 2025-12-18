IND Vs SL U19 Semi Final Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs Sri Lanka U19 Asia Cup 1st Semi Final Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps and Website

The Indian U 19 cricket team has indeed a very nice performance so far in the competition, and semifinals will be their next stopping point that entails Sri Lanka in the ACC Men’s Under19 Asia Cup 2025. The venue is the UAE, where the eight participating teams are divided into two groups, and each group’s top two teams will proceed to the knockout rounds. India not only claimed its place in the semifinals against Sri Lanka, which will be held at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai, due to a wonderful showing in the group stage, that included among others a 90 run thrashing of its arch rival Pakistan, but also secured the top position for itself.

Where to Watch India vs Sri Lanka U19 Asia Cup 1st Semi Final Cricket Match Live?

The match will be live streamed on Sony Liv.

When and How to Watch India vs Sri Lanka U19 Asia Cup 1st Semi Final Cricket Match Live?

December 19, 2025, is the day when the two teams will be fighting for the title. The match will be live on 10:30 AM IST.

IND Vs SL U19 Semi Final Live Streaming

The group stage performance of Sri Lanka, whose team was in Group B, allowed them to access the semi finals, but they ended the stage in the second position after the defending champions Bangladesh who beat the Lankans in their last match by a margin of 39 runs. Consequently, that match led to Bangladesh moving on to face Pakistan in the other semi final while Sri Lanka’s second place took them to a final clash with India. Unlike India, who had a great time in the group, Sri Lanka’s tournament path was not always smooth, and they had some wins but not against the top teams. This young tournament is a constantly attractive place for the new talents to come from all over Asia and thus more batters and bowlers have gradually become the most important players of their teams.

IND Vs SL U19 Semi Final Preview

The contribution of Vaibhav Suryavanshi and his fantastic aggressive run has been the main factor to highlight the Indian cricket team’s performance. It has led to India scoring and winning heavily at the same time. The partnership has displayed the capacity to change the batting and take down the other team’s bowlers, thus giving them the rank of the champion. The date of India versus Sri Lanka match in semifinals is nearing, and it wouldn’t be unusual if they continue the nice play and set the final, most likely against Bangladesh, where they could meet again.

