Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) Gears Up For Season 2

The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL), designed to bring the energy of street cricket to a professional platform and highlight India’s cricketing talent, gained instant popularity during its inaugural season earlier this year

The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL), designed to bring the energy of street cricket to a professional platform and highlight India’s cricketing talent, gained instant popularity during its inaugural season earlier this year. The league’s second season will take place in Mumbai from January 26 to February 15, 2025.

Sachin Tendulkar Applauds ISPL’s Impact

Sachin Tendulkar, Core Committee Member of ISPL, praised the tournament for providing a significant platform for Indian cricket talent. “Indian Street Premier League is a great platform for India’s cricket talent, and the inaugural season highlighted the immense potential of this tournament. ISPL not only created opportunities for players but also delivered unforgettable moments for fans. I’m confident that ISPL’s new media partners will elevate the league to even greater heights, inspiring the next generation of players,” he remarked.

The second season will feature 350 players, selected from 55 cities through trials, who will be part of an auction in Mumbai. A new “Icon Player” rule has been introduced, enabling each team to sign a renowned player from a special list.

Ashish Shelar Hails New Broadcast Partnership

Ashish Shelar, Core Committee Member of ISPL, expressed excitement over the league’s growing reach with a new broadcast partner. “We are delighted to announce our new exclusive broadcast partner, a collaboration that will revolutionise the way fans experience tennis-ball cricket. This partnership reflects our shared vision of growing the league and bringing its excitement to larger audiences,” Shelar said.

He also emphasized the league’s unique character, saying, “Through ISPL, we are showcasing cricket in its rawest and most democratic form, offering an authentic narrative of a sport that connects fans to its very essence. The league encourages participation without barriers, transforming street skills into a stage for creativity and community, while galvanising a collective passion for the game.”

Teams and Ownership

The ISPL features six teams, each owned by well-known figures from the entertainment industry:

Majhi Mumbai (Amitabh Bachchan)

(Amitabh Bachchan) Srinagar Ke Veer (Akshay Kumar)

(Akshay Kumar) Falcon Risers Hyderabad (Ram Charan)

(Ram Charan) Chennai Singams (Suriya)

(Suriya) Bangalore Strikers (Hrithik Roshan)

(Hrithik Roshan) Tigers of Kolkata (Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan)

Read More : Harbhajan Singh Reflects On Rohit Sharma’s Form And Captaincy