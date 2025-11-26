LIVE TV
'She Was My World': Virgin Tycoon Richard Branson's Wife Joan Dies at 80- Cause of Death REVEALED

Virgin Group founder Richard Branson announced the passing away of his wife, Joan, at the age of 80 on Tuesday. He mourned the loss of his beloved partner of 50 years by taking to Instagram, expressing his grief by saying, “Heartbroken to share that Joan, my wife and partner for 50 years, has passed away.”

Virgin Tycoon Richard Branson's Wife Joan Dies at 80. (Representative Image: richardbranson Instagram)

Virgin Group founder Richard Branson announced the passing away of his wife, Joan, at the age of 80 on Tuesday. He mourned the loss of his beloved partner of 50 years by taking to Instagram, expressing his grief by saying, “Heartbroken to share that Joan, my wife and partner for 50 years, has passed away.” 

He further added, “She was the most wonderful mum and grandmum our kids and grandkids could have ever wished for. She was my best friend, my rock, my guiding light, my world. Love you forever, Joan x.”



Richard Branson’s Wife Joan Cause of Death 

The Virgin Group founder confirmed her death in an emotional post; the family has not yet disclosed the cause of her passing. Though he shared cherished memories and paid tribute to her unwavering presence in his life, the family has not yet disclosed the cause of her passing, choosing to keep those details private during this difficult time.

How Richard Branson First Fell in Love With Joan in 1976

Richard Branson met Joan in 1976 before creating his global empire. He later admitted that she immediately caught his attention. In a 2015 blog post, he wrote that he “fell in love with her the moment I saw her.” he described her as a down-to-earth, blonde Scottish beauty who never tolerated nonsense. 

A Chance Encounter That Changed Richard Branson’s Life

Richard Branson first crossed paths with Joan while she was working at a shop close to the Virgin Records store he frequented daily. What began as a simple encounter soon grew into a deep connection. Richard Branson later shared that their relationship became the steady foundation of his life, even as his entrepreneurial journey took him around the world. 

Richard Branson and Joan’s 1989 Wedding 

Richard Branson and Joan tied the knot in 1989 after spending more than ten years together. They went on to have three children, Holly, Sam, and Clare Sarah, the last of whom sadly passed away just four days after her birth in 1979.

