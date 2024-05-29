Rishi Sunak Sports ₹79,000 Backpack During Visit to One of UK’s Poorest Areas

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak recently attracted attention for carrying a luxury backpack valued at ₹79,497 during a campaign visit to one of the country’s poorest areas. The backpack, believed to be the Tumi Arrive Bradley model, retails for 750 Pounds in high-end stores like Selfridges.

A joint European-Japanese satellite, the Earthcare mission, has been launched to study how clouds influence climate. ummm yellow rain? — Jane Fleming (@fleming77) May 29, 2024

Sunak was seen with the monogrammed bag, marked with his initials ‘RS’, as he boarded a train to Cornwall. He traveled via the sleeper service to Penzance as part of the Conservative Party’s campaign in South West England, as reported by the Manchester Evening News.

This isn’t the first time Sunak has been noted for his expensive taste. In July 2022, he wore Prada suede shoes worth 490 Pounds during a visit to a construction site.

The recent Sunday Times Rich List highlighted that Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty, have seen their wealth surpass that of King Charles. Their combined fortune increased by over 120 million Pounds in the past year, reaching 651 million Pounds in 2024, up from 529 million Pounds the previous year.

However, estimating the wealth of monarchs can be complex. The broader wealth of the monarchy, which includes various estates and palaces, is estimated to be worth billions of Pounds.