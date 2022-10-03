6-year-old boy killed by two men as “sacrifice to god” at construction site in Delhi 3 October, 2022 | Pranay Lad

Top News

In a horrifying occurrence, two men are accused of killing a 6-year-old kid on Saturday night in South Delhi's Lodhi Colony as a "sacrifice on the commands of God."

The incident occurred on Saturday night near the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) headquarters’ building site in the exclusive Lodhi Colony neighbourhood, according to Delhi Police. In the early hours of Sunday, Delhi Police received a PCR call from Lodhi Colony reporting that two males had slashed a 6-year-old boy’s throat at a building that was still under construction.

Police officers arrived on the scene and detained the two suspects who had already been apprehended by other workers and CRPF officers on duty.

The fatality was revealed to be the son of one of the construction workers on the job site. They were born and raised in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, Vijay Kumar and Aman Kumar, the two suspects, are both from Bihar and worked as cement cutters at the construction site.

The accused reportedly cut the child’s throat while high on narcotics, according to the police.

According to the police, the accused also knew the youngster, and there was no animosity between the two families.

The accused contacted the kid on Saturday night at 10:30 pm as he left for his shed. According to investigators, they brought the youngster to their kitchen where they committed the crime. One of the suspects reportedly informed Delhi Police that he saw Bhole Baba telling them to cut a child’s neck.

The inquiry is in progress.

Read more: Massive fire kills 5 during Durga Puja festivities