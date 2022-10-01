Bajrang Punia meets HM Amit Shah after World Championship medal 1 October, 2022 | Pranay Lad

Bajrang Punia, Olympic and World Wrestling Championships Bronze medalist visited Amit Shah, the home minister, on Saturday. After he took home the bronze medal at the World Wrestling Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, the Home Minister finally got to see him. Additionally, he won the gold at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games this year.

“I had the honour of meeting the esteemed Home Minister of the nation, Shri @AmitShah Ji. We had a fantastic conversation about sports and always remembered to gather your blessings. His advice consistently motivates people to achieve more for the nation. Jai Bharat, Jai Hind “Following his meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah, Bajrang Punia tweeted.

Bajrang Punia, a skilled Indian wrestler and Olympic winner, defeated Sebastian C Rivera of Puerto Rico to win the bronze medal match at the recent World Wrestling Championships 2022 for men’s 65 kg. He outpointed Rivera 11-9 in the fight. The Commonwealth Games gold medalist wrestler produced an incredible comeback to win the match. Based on VPO1-Points and the opponent’s scores, he prevailed.

Punia began his career in the Championships with a bronze medal in 2013, and this is his fourth medal overall. He later went on to take home a silver medal in the championships in 2018 and another bronze in 2019. He now has four medals from championships.

The first medal that India earned in the 2022 World Wrestling Championships was won by Vinesh Phogat.

September 10 through September 18 marked the beginning and finish of the championships.

At the IGI airport in Delhi, Bajrang Punia touched down on Tuesday to the cheers of throngs of adoring supporters. With trumpets and dhols playing joyous music, fans swarmed to the IGI airport. They welcomed Bajrang at the airport while grooving to dhol rhythms.

