Meesho IPO Debut: Shares Soar 46% On Dalaal Street As E-Commerce Giant Makes Historic Market Entry, IPO Funds Set To Fuel Growth

Meesho Share Price: Company’s Debut On Dalaal Street, An Amazing Market Entry
Hold on tight, traders! Meesho Limited, India’s very own e-commerce star, has made a fantastic entry into the stock market today, December 10. The opening price of the shares was ₹162.50 on NSE, which is a staggering 46.40% premium over the IPO price of ₹111. Meanwhile, on BSE, the shares opened at ₹161.20, which is a 45.23% rise, and this shows that the excitement was indeed genuine. This remarkable listing even exceeded the grey market premium of ₹43, which pointed at a 38.7% listing gain.
The craziness surrounding Meesho’s IPO is a clear indication of how much investors are wanting to be a part of India’s flourishing e-commerce sector, and today the market was a witness to a historical event.
Meesho IPO: Key Details
|Category
|Details
|Total IPO Size
|₹5,421 crore
|Fresh Issue
|₹4,250 crore
|Offer for Sale (OFS)
|₹1,171 crore (10.55 crore shares)
|IPO Price Band
|₹105–111 per share
|Valuation at Upper Band
|₹50,096 crore (~USD 5.6 billion)
|Overall Subscription
|79.02×
|Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs)
|120.18×
|Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs)
|38.15×
|Retail Individual Investors (RIIs)
|19.04×
|Anchor Investors
|₹2,439 crore raised ahead of IPO
Meesho IPO: Use Of The Fund
Q: How will Meesho use the IPO funds?
A: To strengthen cloud infrastructure, ensuring a robust digital backbone for its growing e-commerce empire.
Q: Will there be marketing efforts?
A: Yes! Meesho plans to expand marketing and branding to reach more shoppers across India.
Q: Is growth part of the plan?
A: Absolutely. The company will pursue inorganic growth through acquisitions and strategic initiatives to scale faster.
Q: Any other uses?
A: General corporate purposes, keeping operations smooth and supporting the company’s overall growth strategy.
