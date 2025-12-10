LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anupam Rasayan peace deal trump female journalist pakistan H1B Visa karachi afghanistan asmim munir Ambani heir case Kiran Suraj Dadhe Anupam Rasayan peace deal trump female journalist pakistan H1B Visa karachi afghanistan asmim munir Ambani heir case Kiran Suraj Dadhe Anupam Rasayan peace deal trump female journalist pakistan H1B Visa karachi afghanistan asmim munir Ambani heir case Kiran Suraj Dadhe Anupam Rasayan peace deal trump female journalist pakistan H1B Visa karachi afghanistan asmim munir Ambani heir case Kiran Suraj Dadhe
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anupam Rasayan peace deal trump female journalist pakistan H1B Visa karachi afghanistan asmim munir Ambani heir case Kiran Suraj Dadhe Anupam Rasayan peace deal trump female journalist pakistan H1B Visa karachi afghanistan asmim munir Ambani heir case Kiran Suraj Dadhe Anupam Rasayan peace deal trump female journalist pakistan H1B Visa karachi afghanistan asmim munir Ambani heir case Kiran Suraj Dadhe Anupam Rasayan peace deal trump female journalist pakistan H1B Visa karachi afghanistan asmim munir Ambani heir case Kiran Suraj Dadhe
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Meesho IPO Listing Today: High Anticipation As Investors Eye Premium Listing

Meesho IPO Listing Today: High Anticipation As Investors Eye Premium Listing

Meesho IPO debuts today with strong subscription trends, high investor interest, and a projected listing premium. Grey market shows cooling GMP, making its market debut one of the most anticipated in India.

Meesho IPO Listing Today: High Anticipation As Investors Eye Premium Listing
Meesho IPO Listing Today: High Anticipation As Investors Eye Premium Listing

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: December 10, 2025 09:08:54 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Meesho IPO Listing Today: High Anticipation As Investors Eye Premium Listing

Meesho IPO Listing Today: Get your chai ready, today is the day Meesho is going to make its big debut on the stock market! The IPO of Meesho, which is the much-awaited one, will be listed today, 10th December, Wednesday, at 10:00 AM IST on BSE and NSE in a special pre-open session. The stock is categorized under the ‘B’ Group of Securities, hence it is considered officially part of the big leagues.

And what about the thrill? It is extremely high.

To tell the truth, Meesho is not merely a startup, it is the e-commerce giant that has secretly penetrated every part of India, even the smallest gullies of Tier-3 towns. Its impact on online shopping has been so great that today’s listing seems more of a national event than a market one.

Meesho IPO: Key Details, Quick Glance 

Category Details
IPO Subscription Window December 3 – December 5
QIB Subscription 120.18×
NII Subscription 38.16×
Retail Subscription 19.08×
Overall Subscription (Day 3) 79.03× (BSE data)
Expected Listing Price Range ₹139 – ₹144
Premium Over IPO Price (₹111) 25–30%
Short-Term Strategy Profit booking likely on listing
Long-Term Strategy Hold for 12–18 months for growth potential
Analyst View (Prashanth Tapse) Strong leadership in Fashion, Home & Kitchen, Beauty & Personal Care; solid unit economics and improving financials
IPO Price Band ₹105 – ₹111
Retail Lot Size 135 shares
Minimum Retail Investment ₹14,985 (upper band)

Meesho IPO Mega Market Debut: Stellar Valuation, Cooling GMP

The Meesho IPO has become just like a blockbuster movie release on a Friday morning in terms of finance, and the spectators (which are you, of course!) are very impatient to know the numbers from the first day, first show. Valued at approximately ₹50,096 crores, Meesho at the upper price band of ₹111 is considered to be very reasonably priced, according to analysts, especially in comparison with other new-age tech companies that are competing for attention in the same market.

Get to the point at last of talking about the highly, the daily market premium continues to be a source of great drama. The GMP as of 07:11 AM was at ₹43, indicating a possible listing price of ₹154, which is almost a 38.74% increase. Very tempting, isn’t it? However, before you get too excited, let me tell you that the latest GMP figure has gone down to ₹36, which pushes the projected listing price down to about ₹147, but that is still quite a nice premium of 32.43%.

And here comes the irony: the GMP has been gradually decreasing during the last thirteen days from the peak of ₹49.50 to the bottom of ₹33. Hence, the million-dollar question is, will Meesho be a hit or a flop today? So, are you ready with your popcorn? The opening bell is just around the corner.

First published on: Dec 10, 2025 9:08 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: bsee-commerce IPOgrey market premiumMeesho expected listing priceMeesho GMPMeesho IPOMeesho IPO subscriptionMeesho listingMeesho share priceMeesho stock debutMeesho valuationNII subscriptionNSEQIB subscriptionretail investors

RELATED News

Stocks To Watch Today: Meesho, Aequs, Swiggy, Highway Infrastructure, Zydus Lifesciences, GPT Infra, Dilip Buildcon, Anupam Rasayan, Tata Power, Hudco and Nalco And Others In Focus

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Limited Raises Rs 185.50 Crore to Fuel Growth

Fragsook’s Rise in India’s E-Commerce Sector: Why Millions of Online Shoppers Are Turning to Fragsook for Trust-Centric, ‘Only Original’ Digital Commerce

Over 300 Exhibitors to Showcase Next-Gen Mobility Solutions at AutoTech Asia 2026 in New Delhi

CBI Turns Up The Heat: Why The ₹228-Crore Fraud Probe Into Anil Ambani And Jai Anmol Ambani Is Grabbing Headlines

LATEST NEWS

Did JD Vance And Usha Vance Get Into An ‘Argument’ Publicly? VP Responds To The Viral Image

Trump Draws Line For Zelenskyy On Peace Deal Over Ending Russia-Ukraine War, What Lies Ahead?

Pakistan Army Spokesperson Caught Winking At Female Journalist, Faces Huge Backlash

US Visa Policy Update Prompts Worry Among Indians Nationwide Amid Social Media Scrutiny

North Forsyth High Horror: Student Stabbed To Death In Winston-Salem, Police Investigate Shocking School Incident

Grammy-Nominated Opera Star Jubilant Skyes Dies At 71 In Suspected By His Own Son Stabbing, Shocking Family Tragedy Unfolds

Australian Teens Locked Out: Nationwide Social Media Ban Takes Effect, Leaving Millions Cut Off From Online Lives

Goa Police Detain Ajay Gupta After Nightclub Fire Kills 25; Alleged Partner On Look Out Circular Alert

Umpire’s Shocking No-Ball Error Gifts Jasprit Bumrah 100th T20I Wicket, Fans React Wildly After India Wins Against South Africa

Gautam Gambhir Hails Hardik Pandya With Standing Ovation, Fans Say ‘He Literally Saved Him From Embarrassment’ After Sixes Century

Meesho IPO Listing Today: High Anticipation As Investors Eye Premium Listing

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Meesho IPO Listing Today: High Anticipation As Investors Eye Premium Listing

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Meesho IPO Listing Today: High Anticipation As Investors Eye Premium Listing
Meesho IPO Listing Today: High Anticipation As Investors Eye Premium Listing
Meesho IPO Listing Today: High Anticipation As Investors Eye Premium Listing
Meesho IPO Listing Today: High Anticipation As Investors Eye Premium Listing

QUICK LINKS