Meesho IPO Listing Today: High Anticipation As Investors Eye Premium Listing

Meesho IPO Listing Today: Get your chai ready, today is the day Meesho is going to make its big debut on the stock market! The IPO of Meesho, which is the much-awaited one, will be listed today, 10th December, Wednesday, at 10:00 AM IST on BSE and NSE in a special pre-open session. The stock is categorized under the ‘B’ Group of Securities, hence it is considered officially part of the big leagues.
And what about the thrill? It is extremely high.
To tell the truth, Meesho is not merely a startup, it is the e-commerce giant that has secretly penetrated every part of India, even the smallest gullies of Tier-3 towns. Its impact on online shopping has been so great that today’s listing seems more of a national event than a market one.
Meesho IPO: Key Details, Quick Glance
|Category
|Details
|IPO Subscription Window
|December 3 – December 5
|QIB Subscription
|120.18×
|NII Subscription
|38.16×
|Retail Subscription
|19.08×
|Overall Subscription (Day 3)
|79.03× (BSE data)
|Expected Listing Price Range
|₹139 – ₹144
|Premium Over IPO Price (₹111)
|25–30%
|Short-Term Strategy
|Profit booking likely on listing
|Long-Term Strategy
|Hold for 12–18 months for growth potential
|Analyst View (Prashanth Tapse)
|Strong leadership in Fashion, Home & Kitchen, Beauty & Personal Care; solid unit economics and improving financials
|IPO Price Band
|₹105 – ₹111
|Retail Lot Size
|135 shares
|Minimum Retail Investment
|₹14,985 (upper band)
