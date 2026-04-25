Greta Thunberg Flotilla Mission Hit By Sexual Misconduct Claims, Reports Of Romance With Chris Kebbon Emerge, ‘Sexual Relationships With Multiple…’

Greta Thunberg Flotilla Sexual Misconduct: A humanitarian flotilla aimed at delivering aid to Gaza is facing allegations of sexual misconduct and growing criticism over its internal functioning, according to a report by NY Post. Among those in focus is climate activist Greta Thunberg, who has recently been the subject of speculation regarding her personal life. Reports suggest that Thunberg has grown close to Swedish photographer Chris Kebbon following their involvement in flotilla missions. The two have frequently been seen together since returning from a Gaza-bound voyage in October, during which Thunberg was briefly detained in Israel.

Recent images circulating online show the pair in a relaxed setting, with Kebbon holding a dog draped in a keffiyeh while Thunberg leans against him smiling. Kebbon, a 23-year-old Stockholm-based photographer known for his involvement in social and climate justice movements, has been closely associated with Thunberg’s activism, including her earlier “Fridays for Future” campaigns.

What Are The Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Greta Thunberg’s Flotilla?

Speculation about their relationship intensified after the two were photographed swimming off the coast of Sicily during a previous flotilla journey. In a June social media post, Kebbon shared a photo of Thunberg aboard the vessel, captioning it, “Last calm moments together before departure filled with love, care and silly moments.”

Further attention followed when the two embraced at Stockholm airport after Thunberg’s deportation from Israel.

Despite sustained media interest, Thunberg has not publicly commented on the nature of her relationship with Kebbon. She has also remained silent on the broader controversy surrounding the flotilla.

Greta Thunberg sparks rumors she has a boyfriend, after being repeatedly seen with photographer Chris Kebbon. The climate change activist, who was recently deported from Israel, has been photographed repeatedly with her long-haired rumored lover by her side. Chris Kebbon… pic.twitter.com/JNd0ltkFQd — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) June 16, 2025

Sexual Misconduct Allegations Rock Gaza Flotilla Leadership

The controversy escalated after allegations emerged against a senior flotilla leader, Brazilian activist Thiago Avila. A Palestinian group, Heart of Falastin, claimed that a member of the flotilla’s steering committee engaged in sexual relationships with multiple activists during the voyage.

“Not one person. Not two. Three different individuals,” the group alleged in a statement, adding, “To do it on the boat, while heading to a nation undergoing genocide, with volunteers who are under your authority … is a clear violation of ethics and power.”

Avila has strongly denied the accusations, describing them as a targeted attempt to discredit him. Speaking in an Instagram video from the Mediterranean, he said, “There are many ways to try to destroy a revolutionary activist. This is a fabricated allegation. The three people that they mention, they’re comrades.”

Why Greta Thunberg Withdrew From Gaza Flotilla Leadership

Thunberg stepped back from a leadership role within the flotilla in September, reportedly due to frustration over internal disagreements that she felt distracted from the mission’s focus on Gaza. Both she and Kebbon are absent from the latest flotilla voyage and have remained in Europe, where Thunberg is currently working on a documentary project. Kebbon, meanwhile, recently posted criticism of the mission on social media.

What Is Global Sumud Flotilla?

The Global Sumud Flotilla, which departed from Barcelona, has been involved in delivering food and medical supplies to Gaza over the past year. However, critics have increasingly questioned the effectiveness and intent of such missions, arguing that the aid is unlikely to reach its destination.

Adding to the criticism, UN Special Rapporteur on Palestine Francesca Albanese publicly raised concerns about the flotilla this week.

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