Peddi Box Office Collection Day 7: Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor’s Film Surpasses Rs 332 Crore Worldwide, Continues Steady Run

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 7: Action-packed sports thriller Peddi has suffered its first real challenge in the weekdays as Ram Charan’s highly charged film recorded its worst single day performance till date on Day 7, grossing Rs 7.55 crore net across India.

Although there was a considerable 22.2% fall from Tuesday’s collection of Rs 9.70 crore, the high opening momentum of the Buchi Babu Sana helmed production had enabled it to amass a total domestic earning of Rs 187.25 crore net. On the international front, the sports drama has continued to impress, grossing a staggering Rs 270 crore across global markets by the end of just one week of release.

Peddi Box Office Collection on First Wednesday in India

The film’s performance in the Indian markets saw it receive a setback on its first Wednesday run, despite the high Rs 51 crore opening. The film’s post-weekend drop has been primarily witnessed through the Hindi and Tamil dubs and it is up to the Telugu-speaking states to pick up the pace now. In its seventh day of run, the film raked in a gross of Rs 8.89 crore across India.

Which Areas Led to Theatre Occupation for Peddi?

Certainly, the motherland of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana is the definite lifeline for Peddi. The Telugu edition achieved a satisfactory theatre occupancy of 21.58%, with evenings and night screenings reaching 25% in large cities.

It is Visakhapatnam that emerged victorious in terms of theatre occupancy with 35%, with an almost equal Mahbubnagar at 32.5%. Apart from Telugu-speaking areas, there wasn’t much happening. Indeed, the Hindi edition had theatre occupancy of only 9.25%, showing that the movie hasn’t entirely dominated Northern India yet.

What is the Peddi Total Worldwide Box Office Collection?

While domestic theater depicts an upward trend during weekdays, the film’s international figures remain strong throughout the period. On the 7th day, Peddi earned Rs 80 lakh from the overseas market, which brought its total overseas collection to Rs 48.80 crore.

After adding its total domestic gross collection of Rs 222.53 crore, the Peddi’s total worldwide gross will be Rs 271.33 crore. Already, the sports drama has surpassed Ram Charan’s previous release “Game Changer” (Rs 186 crore), and Peddi has almost become close to outscoring the lifetime domestic box office run of 2020’s release “Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo” by Allu Arjun (Rs 200.98 crore net).

However, since there is no major regional competition for Peddi during this upcoming Friday, the focus will now shift to whether it can get a massive second-weekend performance to validate its claimed Rs 350 crore production budget, after earning Rs 332 crore gross worldwide.

Industry Defends Janhvi Kapoor Amid Online Discussions

In spite of all that, the movie continues to make money while discussions regarding Janhvi Kapoor’s role have led to controversies on social media platforms. Janhvi Kapoor received criticism and trolls from people via the internet while her colleagues extended support to her during this time.

One such veteran actor is Jagapathi Babu who stood up for his fellow actor and requested the viewers not to be harsh to her based on her actions within the movie. “As an artist, what I could say is, please don’t target the actor. It’s highly unfair to target that girl. She just performed the role that the director had asked her to perform. Once a role comes from the director, when he has faith in the actor’s talent, then the actor performs accordingly. It doesn’t mean that one should criticize or troll the artist. Like this artist, there are many other artists also in films.”

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