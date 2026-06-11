IND A vs AFG A: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Play Today? Check Predicted Playing XIs, Full Preview, and India A vs Afghanistan A Live Streaming Details

IND A vs AFG A: After a closely fought win over Sri Lanka A, India A is back in action. The Tilak Varma-led side will clash against Afghanistan A. The two teams’ senior sides are currently involved in an ongoing series. In the series, India have won the one-off test before the three-match ODI series. Coming into this game from Sri Lanka, once again, the eyes would be on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who had a rare failure in the previous game. Meanwhile, Ruturaj Gaikwad, who starred with a century in the previous game for the Indian side, would be looking to continue his fine form.

IND A vs SL A: India A vs Afghanistan A Preview

India A comes into this match following an eight-run win over Sri Lanka A a couple of days ago. However, while the fans expected India’s IPL stars to perform, the top order had a failed outing. Rajasthan Royals’ sensation, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, was dismissed after scoring 14 runs in 12 balls. Meanwhile, the Punjab Kings’ opening batters, Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya, too, could not make much of the opportunity. It was a couple of strong knocks from Ruturaj Gaikwad and Tilak Varma that led India A to victory. The former scored a century, while the captain scored 60 off 97 balls.

IND A vs SL A: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi play for India A?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi played his first game after a record-breaking season in the Indian Premier League against Sri Lanka A. However, the 15-year-old prodigy did not have the best of a time. The left-handed batter scored 14 runs in 12 balls, hitting three boundaries before being dismissed by Mohamed Shiraz. He would hope that the failure in the previous game was a one-off failure.

IND A vs SL A: Predicted Playing XI

India A Predicted Playing XI: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (VC), Tilak Varma (C), Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Anukul Roy, Anshul Kamboj, Arshad Khan, Vipraj Nigam

Afghanistan A Predicted Playing XI: Imran Mir (C), Noor ul Rahman (wk), Hassan Eisakhil, Bahir Shah, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Zahir Khan, Faridoon Dawoodzai, Mohammad Ibrahim, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Ishaq Rahimi, Faisal Khan Ahmadzai

IND A vs AFG A Live Streaming: Where to Watch India A vs Afghanistan A?

The India A vs Afghanistan A match can be streamed on the SonyLIV App and Website in India. The IND A vs AFG A match will be telecast on Sony Sports channels.

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