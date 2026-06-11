Stock Market Outlook Today, June 11: Will Dalal Street Extend Its Losing Streak? GIFT Nifty Signals Weak Start

Stock Market Outlook Today, June 11, 2026: Traders could be looking at a somewhat cautious start on Thursday after Wednesday’s mostly sideways trading session. Weakness is evident across global markets, crude oil prices are rising once more, and ongoing geopolitical concerns continue to worry investors. In this context, initial trends in GIFT Nifty suggest Dalal Street may start with a dip. As of 7:47 AM GIFT Nifty lost 87 points, or 0.38 per cent, to 23,053.50 from 23,140.50 levels. The slide shows a weak start for benchmark indices, and investors are likely to remain defensive amid rising global uncertainty and concerns of higher energy prices.

If the levels sustain until the opening, then the Nifty 50 may open 70-100 points down, and the Sensex could open 250-350 points down.

How Did the Stock Market Close on Wednesday?

The market closed at weak levels. The Nifty 50 gained 27.15 points and was at 23,214.95. The Sensex was up by 64.42 points and was at 73,983.18.

Traders booked some profit from current highs but continued to look towards international markets. The market looks to be finding its place, but traders still seem uncertain.

Global Markets Start On A Negative Footing

The overnight selloff in the US market appeared to be fuelled by US President Donald Trump’s comments on the ongoing Iran crisis and concerns about further escalation.

The Dow fell 1.87%, while the S&P 500 also slid 1.62%. The Nasdaq dropped 1.98% over the day.

Overnight losses were observed across Asia, and today South Korea’s Kospi, Japan’s Nikkei 225, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 were trading with significant dips.

Crude Oil Back in the Picture

Oil prices are once again a big concern for equity investors.

Crude gained for a second day as tensions between the US and Iran escalated. Fears regarding the supply have also aided in boosting energy prices following the reports about the movement of vessels in the Strait of Hormuz being disturbed.

Brent crude crossed $95 a barrel, while WTI crude moved toward $93. A higher crude price will always be a major concern for India, as it has implications on inflation, corporate margins and the import bill of the nation.

What To Watch On Dalal Street Today?

Global events, crude prices, and institutional flow will be important to monitor throughout the day. Domestic fundamental factors are stable; however, higher crude prices coupled with global risks might sustain the volatility in the market.

According to analysts, unless there are positive triggers, the market might oscillate in the current range with negative bias.

Nifty Technical Outlook

According to Bajaj Broking Research, the Nifty continued to witness a volatile session on Wednesday and oscillated in a wide range and ended lower as it registered an intraday high of 23,425. Technically, a long upper shadow candle formation on daily charts shows the pressure at higher levels and confirmation of the resistance zone between 23,450 and 23,500.

The inability to stay above this region suggests traders are taking profits whenever the index hits recent highs.

Bank Nifty View

Bank Nifty also saw some profit booking after a recent run-up, forming a bearish candle on the daily time frame.

A retracement has not been sufficient to push the index below its 20-day exponential moving average, which is a sign that the bigger trend remains positive. However, the recent fall seems to be a healthy correction and not a trend reversal.

The index has scope to hold the former trendline breakout level, showing it hasn’t lost its inherent strength. The immediate support level is placed around the 55,500-55,600 zone, where the selling pressure was seen in the past session.

Stock Market Today: What Investors Should Watch

The GIFT Nifty early indication is also indicating risk appetite could be poor given the rising crude oil prices and increasing conflict in West Asia. In this regard, Dalal Street may open weak today. While the Indian equity markets have seen a fair amount of buying and recovered good lost ground over the past few sessions, it may continue to remain stock-specific and cautious on fresh investments.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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