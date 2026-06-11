LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
upsc IND A vs AFG A donald trump latest crime news entertainment latest india news apple Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar india auto driver video ai Rajasthan BSTC upsc IND A vs AFG A donald trump latest crime news entertainment latest india news apple Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar india auto driver video ai Rajasthan BSTC upsc IND A vs AFG A donald trump latest crime news entertainment latest india news apple Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar india auto driver video ai Rajasthan BSTC upsc IND A vs AFG A donald trump latest crime news entertainment latest india news apple Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar india auto driver video ai Rajasthan BSTC
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
upsc IND A vs AFG A donald trump latest crime news entertainment latest india news apple Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar india auto driver video ai Rajasthan BSTC upsc IND A vs AFG A donald trump latest crime news entertainment latest india news apple Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar india auto driver video ai Rajasthan BSTC upsc IND A vs AFG A donald trump latest crime news entertainment latest india news apple Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar india auto driver video ai Rajasthan BSTC upsc IND A vs AFG A donald trump latest crime news entertainment latest india news apple Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar india auto driver video ai Rajasthan BSTC
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Gold, Silver Rates Today (June 11, 2026): Yellow Metal Slips To Multi-Month Low; Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold And Silver Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And More

Gold, Silver Rates Today (June 11, 2026): Yellow Metal Slips To Multi-Month Low; Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold And Silver Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And More

Gold and Silver Rates Today, June 11, 2026: Gold and silver prices decline amid weak global cues and West Asia tensions. Check the latest 24K, 22K, and 18K gold rates and silver prices across Indian cities.

Gold, Silver Rates Today (11 June): Yellow Metal Slips To Multi-Month Low; Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold And Silver Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And More
Gold, Silver Rates Today (11 June): Yellow Metal Slips To Multi-Month Low; Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold And Silver Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And More

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Thu 2026-06-11 09:36 IST

Gold, Silver Prices Today, June 11, 2026: On Thursday, prices of gold declined for a little further, on back of weakness in the global bullion markets, as traders still continued booking profits, against increased jitters about the West Asian geopolitical scene and fears of a tightening monetary stance.

International spot gold fell 0.20 per cent to $4,063.87 an ounce after touching its lowest since November. US gold futures due in August have fallen 1.13 per cent at $4,086.72 per ounce. Silver prices fell harder; spot silver was down 2.78 per cent at $63.32 per ounce.

Crude prices added on to the upside trend with a fresh escalation of military tensions between the United States and Iran; these developments have led to fears of inflation and the course of future interest rates, which caused market participants to be on a cautious note.

You Might Be Interested In

Today’s gold rate in India

Prices for gold, despite global weak sentiments on account of fluctuations in the rupee and firm domestic demand, continue to trade near their record highs. The 24-carat gold benchmark price in India was Rs 14,885/gm. In India, 22-carat gold traded at Rs 13,644/gm and 18-carat gold traded at Rs 11,163/gm.

Quantity 24K Gold Price 22K Gold Price 18K Gold Price
1 Gram Rs 14,885 (-1) Rs 13,644 (-1) Rs 11,163 (-1)
8 Grams Rs 1,19,080 (-8) Rs 1,09,152 (-8) Rs 89,304 (-8)
10 Grams Rs 1,48,850 (-10) Rs 1,36,440 (-10) Rs 1,11,630 (-10)
100 Grams Rs 14,88,500 (-100) Rs 13,64,400 (-100) Rs 11,16,300 (-100)

Why are gold prices down today?

The safe-haven status of gold faced selling pressure from profit-taking from the recent upward run. Adding to this, the increasing oil price gave market participants reasons to re-evaluate future Fed policy, while the worry about inflation also intensified.

City-wise gold rates in India today

City 24K Gold Price (Per Gram) 22K Gold Price (Per Gram) 18K Gold Price (Per Gram)
Chennai Rs 15,054 Rs 13,799 Rs 11,569
Mumbai Rs 14,885 Rs 13,644 Rs 11,163
Delhi Rs 14,900 Rs 13,659 Rs 11,178
Kolkata Rs 14,885 Rs 13,644 Rs 11,163
Bengaluru Rs 14,885 Rs 13,644 Rs 11,163
Hyderabad Rs 14,885 Rs 13,644 Rs 11,163
Kerala Rs 14,885 Rs 13,644 Rs 11,163
Pune Rs 14,885 Rs 13,644 Rs 11,163
Vadodara Rs 14,890 Rs 13,649 Rs 11,168
Ahmedabad Rs 14,890 Rs 13,649 Rs 11,168

Higher interest rates usually make non-yielding assets like gold less appealing.

Today’s silver price in India

Silver was also under pressure. At the present rate it is 249.90 per gram or 249,900 per kg in metropolitan centres.

City-wise silver rates in India today

City Silver Price (10 Gram) Silver Price (100 Gram) Silver Price (1 KG)
Chennai Rs 2,599 Rs 25,990 Rs 2,59,900
Mumbai Rs 2,499 Rs 24,990 Rs 2,49,900
Delhi Rs 2,499 Rs 24,990 Rs 2,49,900
Kolkata Rs 2,499 Rs 24,990 Rs 2,49,900
Bengaluru Rs 2,499 Rs 24,990 Rs 2,49,900
Hyderabad Rs 2,599 Rs 25,990 Rs 2,59,900
Kerala Rs 2,599 Rs 25,990 Rs 2,59,900
Pune Rs 2,499 Rs 24,990 Rs 2,49,900
Vadodara Rs 2,499 Rs 24,990 Rs 2,49,900
Ahmedabad Rs 2,499 Rs 24,990 Rs 2,49,900
Jaipur Rs 2,499 Rs 24,990 Rs 2,49,900
Lucknow Rs 2,499 Rs 24,990 Rs 2,49,900
Coimbatore Rs 2,599 Rs 25,990 Rs 2,59,900
Madurai Rs 2,599 Rs 25,990 Rs 2,59,900
Vijayawada

Factors affecting the Indian gold prices

Factors which influence gold prices in India are international gold rates, US dollar movement, the rupee/dollar exchange rate, central bank policies, inflation, the seasonal jewellery demands, etc. The price of gold may vary during times of geopolitical instability and expectations about the future course of interest rates.

Gold & silver outlook today

Global geopolitical developments, crude oil prices and signs of signals from the world’s largest central banks are expected to keep influencing the precious metals. Traders will be focusing on the inflation and the Fed’s policy commentary to get a signal for gold and silver prices’ direction.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

Also Read: Stocks To Watch Today On June 11: Eternal Gets GST Notice; Reliance Industries, ZEE Entertainment, Bharti Airtel, Canara Bank In Focus

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Gold, Silver Rates Today (June 11, 2026): Yellow Metal Slips To Multi-Month Low; Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold And Silver Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And More
Tags: business newsgoldsilver

RELATED News

Stocks In Focus Today, June 11: Eternal, RIL, IndiGo, Canara Bank In Spotlight

Crude Oil Prices Rise Again: Impact On India's Economy And Stock Market

US-Based PlatinaData.AI Launches India Centre of Excellence with ZettaMine

“CodeStory Labs: Redefining What a Full-Service Digital Agency Can Do for Brands”

Star Health Claim Rejection: 10 Mistakes That Could Cost Your Policy Coverage

LATEST NEWS

Chennai Power Cut: Check Out Full List Of Affected Areas, Electricity Outage Timings

Patna Weather Update Today June 11: Check Rain Prediction, Thunderstorm Alert, Wind Speed And Temperature Forecast

UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Date, Time, Mains Schedule, Steps To Download

IND A vs AFG A: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Play Today? Check Predicted Playing XIs, Full Preview, and India A vs Afghanistan A Live Streaming Details

Bengaluru Weather Update Today June 11: Heavy Rain, 40 Kmph Winds, Cooler Days Ahead As Monsoon Strengthens In Karnataka

Iran Targets US Bases In Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan After US Launches 49 Tomahawk Missiles

Canada Introduces Bill To Ban Social Media For Children Under 16 And Regulate AI Chatbots

Why Epstein Allegedly Tried To Blackmail Bill Gates Over Extramarital Affairs

US Launches New Strikes On Iran After Trump Threatens ‘Very Hard’ Response

US Embassy Baghdad Issues Security Alert As Regional Threat Concerns Grow

Gold, Silver Rates Today (June 11, 2026): Yellow Metal Slips To Multi-Month Low; Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold And Silver Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And More

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Gold, Silver Rates Today (June 11, 2026): Yellow Metal Slips To Multi-Month Low; Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold And Silver Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And More

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Gold, Silver Rates Today (June 11, 2026): Yellow Metal Slips To Multi-Month Low; Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold And Silver Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And More
Gold, Silver Rates Today (June 11, 2026): Yellow Metal Slips To Multi-Month Low; Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold And Silver Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And More
Gold, Silver Rates Today (June 11, 2026): Yellow Metal Slips To Multi-Month Low; Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold And Silver Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And More
Gold, Silver Rates Today (June 11, 2026): Yellow Metal Slips To Multi-Month Low; Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold And Silver Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And More

QUICK LINKS