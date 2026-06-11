Gold, Silver Rates Today (June 11, 2026): Yellow Metal Slips To Multi-Month Low; Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold And Silver Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And More

Gold, Silver Prices Today, June 11, 2026: On Thursday, prices of gold declined for a little further, on back of weakness in the global bullion markets, as traders still continued booking profits, against increased jitters about the West Asian geopolitical scene and fears of a tightening monetary stance.
International spot gold fell 0.20 per cent to $4,063.87 an ounce after touching its lowest since November. US gold futures due in August have fallen 1.13 per cent at $4,086.72 per ounce. Silver prices fell harder; spot silver was down 2.78 per cent at $63.32 per ounce.
Crude prices added on to the upside trend with a fresh escalation of military tensions between the United States and Iran; these developments have led to fears of inflation and the course of future interest rates, which caused market participants to be on a cautious note.
Today’s gold rate in India
Prices for gold, despite global weak sentiments on account of fluctuations in the rupee and firm domestic demand, continue to trade near their record highs. The 24-carat gold benchmark price in India was Rs 14,885/gm. In India, 22-carat gold traded at Rs 13,644/gm and 18-carat gold traded at Rs 11,163/gm.
|Quantity
|24K Gold Price
|22K Gold Price
|18K Gold Price
|1 Gram
|Rs 14,885 (-1)
|Rs 13,644 (-1)
|Rs 11,163 (-1)
|8 Grams
|Rs 1,19,080 (-8)
|Rs 1,09,152 (-8)
|Rs 89,304 (-8)
|10 Grams
|Rs 1,48,850 (-10)
|Rs 1,36,440 (-10)
|Rs 1,11,630 (-10)
|100 Grams
|Rs 14,88,500 (-100)
|Rs 13,64,400 (-100)
|Rs 11,16,300 (-100)
Why are gold prices down today?
The safe-haven status of gold faced selling pressure from profit-taking from the recent upward run. Adding to this, the increasing oil price gave market participants reasons to re-evaluate future Fed policy, while the worry about inflation also intensified.
City-wise gold rates in India today
|City
|24K Gold Price (Per Gram)
|22K Gold Price (Per Gram)
|18K Gold Price (Per Gram)
|Chennai
|Rs 15,054
|Rs 13,799
|Rs 11,569
|Mumbai
|Rs 14,885
|Rs 13,644
|Rs 11,163
|Delhi
|Rs 14,900
|Rs 13,659
|Rs 11,178
|Kolkata
|Rs 14,885
|Rs 13,644
|Rs 11,163
|Bengaluru
|Rs 14,885
|Rs 13,644
|Rs 11,163
|Hyderabad
|Rs 14,885
|Rs 13,644
|Rs 11,163
|Kerala
|Rs 14,885
|Rs 13,644
|Rs 11,163
|Pune
|Rs 14,885
|Rs 13,644
|Rs 11,163
|Vadodara
|Rs 14,890
|Rs 13,649
|Rs 11,168
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 14,890
|Rs 13,649
|Rs 11,168
Higher interest rates usually make non-yielding assets like gold less appealing.
Today’s silver price in India
Silver was also under pressure. At the present rate it is 249.90 per gram or 249,900 per kg in metropolitan centres.
City-wise silver rates in India today
|City
|Silver Price (10 Gram)
|Silver Price (100 Gram)
|Silver Price (1 KG)
|Chennai
|Rs 2,599
|Rs 25,990
|Rs 2,59,900
|Mumbai
|Rs 2,499
|Rs 24,990
|Rs 2,49,900
|Delhi
|Rs 2,499
|Rs 24,990
|Rs 2,49,900
|Kolkata
|Rs 2,499
|Rs 24,990
|Rs 2,49,900
|Bengaluru
|Rs 2,499
|Rs 24,990
|Rs 2,49,900
|Hyderabad
|Rs 2,599
|Rs 25,990
|Rs 2,59,900
|Kerala
|Rs 2,599
|Rs 25,990
|Rs 2,59,900
|Pune
|Rs 2,499
|Rs 24,990
|Rs 2,49,900
|Vadodara
|Rs 2,499
|Rs 24,990
|Rs 2,49,900
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 2,499
|Rs 24,990
|Rs 2,49,900
|Jaipur
|Rs 2,499
|Rs 24,990
|Rs 2,49,900
|Lucknow
|Rs 2,499
|Rs 24,990
|Rs 2,49,900
|Coimbatore
|Rs 2,599
|Rs 25,990
|Rs 2,59,900
|Madurai
|Rs 2,599
|Rs 25,990
|Rs 2,59,900
|Vijayawada
Factors affecting the Indian gold prices
Factors which influence gold prices in India are international gold rates, US dollar movement, the rupee/dollar exchange rate, central bank policies, inflation, the seasonal jewellery demands, etc. The price of gold may vary during times of geopolitical instability and expectations about the future course of interest rates.
Gold & silver outlook today
Global geopolitical developments, crude oil prices and signs of signals from the world’s largest central banks are expected to keep influencing the precious metals. Traders will be focusing on the inflation and the Fed’s policy commentary to get a signal for gold and silver prices’ direction.
(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)
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Priyanka Roshan is a business writer and assistant editor at the NewsX website who tracks everything from stock market swings and corporate earnings to personal finance trends and policy shifts. Known for turning fast-moving business developments into sharp, reader-friendly stories, she combines speed, accuracy, and a data-driven approach to break down complex financial news for everyday audiences.
With over 9.5 years of newsroom experience, Priyanka has worked with leading media organisations, including Moneycontrol, Times Now, and Ping Digital, covering diverse beats such as business, politics, technology, auto, travel, sports, and the world. From live breaking news desks to SEO-led digital storytelling, she specialises in creating engaging content that keeps readers informed without overwhelming them.