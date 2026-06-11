Gold, Silver Rates Today (June 11, 2026): Yellow Metal Slips To Multi-Month Low; Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold And Silver Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And More

Gold, Silver Prices Today, June 11, 2026: On Thursday, prices of gold declined for a little further, on back of weakness in the global bullion markets, as traders still continued booking profits, against increased jitters about the West Asian geopolitical scene and fears of a tightening monetary stance.

International spot gold fell 0.20 per cent to $4,063.87 an ounce after touching its lowest since November. US gold futures due in August have fallen 1.13 per cent at $4,086.72 per ounce. Silver prices fell harder; spot silver was down 2.78 per cent at $63.32 per ounce.

Crude prices added on to the upside trend with a fresh escalation of military tensions between the United States and Iran; these developments have led to fears of inflation and the course of future interest rates, which caused market participants to be on a cautious note.

Today’s gold rate in India

Prices for gold, despite global weak sentiments on account of fluctuations in the rupee and firm domestic demand, continue to trade near their record highs. The 24-carat gold benchmark price in India was Rs 14,885/gm. In India, 22-carat gold traded at Rs 13,644/gm and 18-carat gold traded at Rs 11,163/gm.

Quantity 24K Gold Price 22K Gold Price 18K Gold Price 1 Gram Rs 14,885 (-1) Rs 13,644 (-1) Rs 11,163 (-1) 8 Grams Rs 1,19,080 (-8) Rs 1,09,152 (-8) Rs 89,304 (-8) 10 Grams Rs 1,48,850 (-10) Rs 1,36,440 (-10) Rs 1,11,630 (-10) 100 Grams Rs 14,88,500 (-100) Rs 13,64,400 (-100) Rs 11,16,300 (-100)

Why are gold prices down today?

The safe-haven status of gold faced selling pressure from profit-taking from the recent upward run. Adding to this, the increasing oil price gave market participants reasons to re-evaluate future Fed policy, while the worry about inflation also intensified.

City-wise gold rates in India today

City 24K Gold Price (Per Gram) 22K Gold Price (Per Gram) 18K Gold Price (Per Gram) Chennai Rs 15,054 Rs 13,799 Rs 11,569 Mumbai Rs 14,885 Rs 13,644 Rs 11,163 Delhi Rs 14,900 Rs 13,659 Rs 11,178 Kolkata Rs 14,885 Rs 13,644 Rs 11,163 Bengaluru Rs 14,885 Rs 13,644 Rs 11,163 Hyderabad Rs 14,885 Rs 13,644 Rs 11,163 Kerala Rs 14,885 Rs 13,644 Rs 11,163 Pune Rs 14,885 Rs 13,644 Rs 11,163 Vadodara Rs 14,890 Rs 13,649 Rs 11,168 Ahmedabad Rs 14,890 Rs 13,649 Rs 11,168

Higher interest rates usually make non-yielding assets like gold less appealing.

Today’s silver price in India

Silver was also under pressure. At the present rate it is 249.90 per gram or 249,900 per kg in metropolitan centres.

City-wise silver rates in India today

City Silver Price (10 Gram) Silver Price (100 Gram) Silver Price (1 KG) Chennai Rs 2,599 Rs 25,990 Rs 2,59,900 Mumbai Rs 2,499 Rs 24,990 Rs 2,49,900 Delhi Rs 2,499 Rs 24,990 Rs 2,49,900 Kolkata Rs 2,499 Rs 24,990 Rs 2,49,900 Bengaluru Rs 2,499 Rs 24,990 Rs 2,49,900 Hyderabad Rs 2,599 Rs 25,990 Rs 2,59,900 Kerala Rs 2,599 Rs 25,990 Rs 2,59,900 Pune Rs 2,499 Rs 24,990 Rs 2,49,900 Vadodara Rs 2,499 Rs 24,990 Rs 2,49,900 Ahmedabad Rs 2,499 Rs 24,990 Rs 2,49,900 Jaipur Rs 2,499 Rs 24,990 Rs 2,49,900 Lucknow Rs 2,499 Rs 24,990 Rs 2,49,900 Coimbatore Rs 2,599 Rs 25,990 Rs 2,59,900 Madurai Rs 2,599 Rs 25,990 Rs 2,59,900 Vijayawada

Factors affecting the Indian gold prices

Factors which influence gold prices in India are international gold rates, US dollar movement, the rupee/dollar exchange rate, central bank policies, inflation, the seasonal jewellery demands, etc. The price of gold may vary during times of geopolitical instability and expectations about the future course of interest rates.

Gold & silver outlook today

Global geopolitical developments, crude oil prices and signs of signals from the world’s largest central banks are expected to keep influencing the precious metals. Traders will be focusing on the inflation and the Fed’s policy commentary to get a signal for gold and silver prices’ direction.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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