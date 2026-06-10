Apple Fixes Justin Bieber’s Complaint: iOS 27 Lets Users Remove Dictation Button From Messages

A small annoyance can turn into a surprisingly big deal. In 2025, pop star Justin Bieber took to Instagram to rant about a design choice in Apple’s Messages app, complaining that he kept accidentally tapping the dictation button (the microphone symbol) after sending a text on his iPhone. The issue, he said, was frustrating enough to repeatedly pause his music and disrupt his listening experience.





Millions of people read his post, nodded along, and said exactly the same thing: yes, that has happened to me too. Now, about six months later, Apple appears to have quietly done something about it.



What Was Actually Going Wrong



To understand why Bieber was so frustrated, you need to picture exactly how the Messages app works on iPhone. In the standard iMessage text field, the send button and the voice dictation tool occupied nearly the exact same spot on the screen, depending on whether a user was actively typing or had just finished sending a text.

So what would happen is this: you type a message, tap send, and then your thumb naturally settles back in the same area. But now, instead of the send button, the dictation microphone is sitting right there. One accidental tap and the phone beeps loudly, voice recording kicks in, and if you were listening to music, it stops.

Bieber explained that whenever he tried to text friends while listening to music, his thumb would accidentally double-tap the interface and trigger the microphone. This minor misstep would cause the phone to emit a loud system beep, which instantly paused his music playback and ruined his listening rhythm.

In one post, Bieber wrote that if the phone stopped his music one more time due to the dictation button, he was going to “find everyone at Apple” and put them in a “rear naked chokehold.” He also pointed out that even when he turned off dictation in the settings, the problem did not fully go away, because his thumb would then accidentally tap the voice note button sitting in the same spot.



The Post That Got Millions Talking



What made this more than just a celebrity complaint was how many ordinary iPhone users immediately related to it. His comments quickly went viral, sparking a wider discussion about the design of the Messages interface. Many users agreed that the constantly changing button behaviour in that area of the screen could easily lead to accidental activations.

Even Elon Musk weighed in, which pushed the conversation even further into public view. Bieber’s complaint resonated with hundreds of thousands of people, and it became one of those rare moments where a celebrity frustration turned into a genuine product design conversation.

Apple, as is typical, said nothing publicly at the time.



How iOS 27 Fixes It



Fast forward to June 2026, and Apple unveiled iOS 27 at its annual developer conference. Buried among the bigger announcements was a small but satisfying change. iOS 27 now lets users turn off the dictation button in the Settings app by going to Apps, then Messages, and then toggling off “Show in Text Field.”

That is it. Simple, clean, and exactly what people had been asking for. If you never use the dictation button and just want it gone, you can now make it disappear completely.

Apple has added a new option that lets users hide the dictation button from the Messages text field entirely, which directly addresses the issue Bieber publicly criticised last year.

Apple never officially credited the pop star for the change, and the company did not make a big deal of it in its announcement. But the timing and the specificity of the fix left very little room for doubt. Sometimes it takes a famous person saying something out loud for a widely shared frustration to finally get fixed. For the millions of iPhone users who have accidentally triggered that microphone while just trying to send a text, iOS 27 brings a quiet but very welcome bit of relief.

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