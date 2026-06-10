LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news ATF caf referee of the year 2025 bjp bharathi raja donald trump breaking-news Artemis crew 2026 indian jews human rights concerns PoJK H-1B visa aamir khan gold and silver rate today Afghanistan news ATF caf referee of the year 2025 bjp bharathi raja donald trump breaking-news Artemis crew 2026 indian jews human rights concerns PoJK H-1B visa aamir khan gold and silver rate today Afghanistan news ATF caf referee of the year 2025 bjp bharathi raja donald trump breaking-news Artemis crew 2026 indian jews human rights concerns PoJK H-1B visa aamir khan gold and silver rate today Afghanistan news ATF caf referee of the year 2025 bjp bharathi raja donald trump breaking-news Artemis crew 2026 indian jews human rights concerns PoJK H-1B visa aamir khan gold and silver rate today
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news ATF caf referee of the year 2025 bjp bharathi raja donald trump breaking-news Artemis crew 2026 indian jews human rights concerns PoJK H-1B visa aamir khan gold and silver rate today Afghanistan news ATF caf referee of the year 2025 bjp bharathi raja donald trump breaking-news Artemis crew 2026 indian jews human rights concerns PoJK H-1B visa aamir khan gold and silver rate today Afghanistan news ATF caf referee of the year 2025 bjp bharathi raja donald trump breaking-news Artemis crew 2026 indian jews human rights concerns PoJK H-1B visa aamir khan gold and silver rate today Afghanistan news ATF caf referee of the year 2025 bjp bharathi raja donald trump breaking-news Artemis crew 2026 indian jews human rights concerns PoJK H-1B visa aamir khan gold and silver rate today
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Pakistan Bombs Afghanistan Again: 11 Children Among 13 Killed, Taliban Releases Photos

Pakistan Bombs Afghanistan Again: 11 Children Among 13 Killed, Taliban Releases Photos

Pakistan's overnight air strikes inside Afghanistan killed at least 13 people, including 11 children, according to the Taliban government. Kabul accused Islamabad of violating Afghan airspace and targeting civilian homes in Kunar, Khost, and Paktika provinces. The latest strikes mark another escalation in the worsening Pakistan-Afghanistan conflict that has intensified since 2025.

Pakistan air strikes in Afghanistan kill 13, including 11 children, as Taliban accuses Islamabad of targeting civilians. Photo: AI
Pakistan air strikes in Afghanistan kill 13, including 11 children, as Taliban accuses Islamabad of targeting civilians. Photo: AI

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Wed 2026-06-10 10:28 IST

The Taliban Government in Kabul on Wednesday announced that overnight air strikes carried out by Pakistani forces inside Afghanistan resulted in the deaths of at least 13 individuals and left 14 others injured. Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid stated that Pakistan violated Afghanistan’s airspace, launching targeted bombardments on civilian residences in the provinces of Kunar, Khost, and Paktika during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. The unprovoked aggression claimed the lives of 11 children, one woman, and one elderly man.
Mujahid further noted that 14 women sustained injuries during the military assault, and he subsequently shared photographs documenting the casualties of the strikes.

Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict

Over the past year, relentless Pakistani military operations inside Afghanistan have claimed hundreds of lives amid surging cross-border hostilities. In a particularly devastating assault in March, Pakistani forces bombed a rehabilitation centre in Kabul, causing the deaths of at least 269 individuals.

The long-standing friction between the two neighbours escalated into a full-scale cross-border conflict in October 2025, when Islamabad carried out extensive air strikes within Afghanistan, including the capital city of Kabul. These continuous incursions have triggered a wider conflict, forcing tens of thousands of Afghan civilians to flee their homes and displacing vast populations due to repeated rounds of clashes.

Why Is Pakistan Striking Taliban?

While Islamabad has attempted to posture itself as a peacemaker in external conflicts elsewhere in West Asia, its own forces have systematically escalated violence along its western border.
Over the past year, Pakistan has repeatedly targeted Afghan territory, attempting to justify its deadly campaigns by alleging that the Taliban provides support to groups such as the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA).

Islamabad has frequently sought to shift blame for its internal security failures by levelling unsubstantiated accusations, claiming that the Taliban shelters these militant groups at India’s behest to facilitate cross-border attacks.

However, it is noted that the deteriorating relationship marks a collapse of Islamabad’s own historic regional policies, as Pakistan operated as the principal patron of the Taliban for decades before relations severely eroded following the group’s takeover of Afghanistan in 2021.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: India Schools Pakistan At UN, Says ‘Fitna al Hindustan’ Is Nothing But State-Sponsored Misinformation

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Pakistan Bombs Afghanistan Again: 11 Children Among 13 Killed, Taliban Releases Photos
Tags: Afghanistan newsAfghanistan Pakistan warhome-hero-pos-2pakistan newsTalibanWorld news

RELATED News

Iran Strikes US Gulf Allies After American Attack, Downs MQ-9 Drone

US Launches Strikes On Iran After Apache Helicopter Downed Near Strait Of Hormuz

Paradise Creek Fire Near Glenwood Springs Forces I-70 Closure Amid Fast-Moving Blaze

17-Year-Old Girl Raped By Four Afghan Nationals, Including Teen Boy In Bristol

Why Did UK Allies Sanction Israeli Networks? West Bank Settler Violence Prompts Action

LATEST NEWS

Driving Licence Rule Change: Centre to Extend DL Validity Till Age 50

Reliance And Meta Partner To Build 168 MW Data Center In Jamnagar

Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty Open Marginally Higher; Can The Rally Continue?

Pakistan Bombs Afghanistan Again: 11 Children Among 13 Killed, Taliban Releases Photos

Kerala DHSE Plus One Result 2026 Expected Shortly: Check Official Websites, Marksheet Download Steps and Re-Evaluation Details

Will Air Travel Become Costlier In India? Jet Fuel Prices Hiked By 10%

Who Is Omar Artan? Somalia Referee Denied Entry To USA By CBP For FIFA World Cup 2026

PM Modi Breaks Nehru's Record, World Reacts: Global Leaders Shower Praise

Legendary Tamil Filmmaker Bharathiraja and Actor Behind 16 Vayathinile Dies at 84

PM Modi Breaks Nehru’s 61-Year Record, Becomes India’s Longest-Serving Elected PM

Pakistan Bombs Afghanistan Again: 11 Children Among 13 Killed, Taliban Releases Photos

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Pakistan Bombs Afghanistan Again: 11 Children Among 13 Killed, Taliban Releases Photos

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Pakistan Bombs Afghanistan Again: 11 Children Among 13 Killed, Taliban Releases Photos
Pakistan Bombs Afghanistan Again: 11 Children Among 13 Killed, Taliban Releases Photos
Pakistan Bombs Afghanistan Again: 11 Children Among 13 Killed, Taliban Releases Photos
Pakistan Bombs Afghanistan Again: 11 Children Among 13 Killed, Taliban Releases Photos

QUICK LINKS