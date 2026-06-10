Paradise Creek Fire Near Glenwood Springs Forces I-70 Closure Amid Fast-Moving Blaze

A fast-moving brush fire near Glenwood Springs in Colorado triggered traffic disruption along Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon, one of the most important east–west highway corridors in the state. Fire crews responded to reports of multiple small brush fires along the south side of the Colorado River near mile markers around the 119–123 stretch of I-70. The fire activity was close to railroad tracks and steep canyon terrain, which made containment more difficult. According to local emergency updates, crews found at least one primary brush fire burning in sagebrush and additional spot fires in nearby areas, requiring aerial support with water drops from helicopters.

I-70 Lane Closures And Traffic Impact

To protect firefighters and motorists, transportation officials closed or restricted parts of I-70 in both directions in the affected canyon segment. At different points during the incident:

The eastbound slow lane was shut down near mile marker 119.5

Additional lane restrictions were placed between the No Name and Grizzly Creek areas.

Drivers were urged to reduce speed and expect delays in both directions

Traffic cameras showed significant slowdowns as vehicles approached the fire zone, with congestion building in narrow canyon sections.

Firefighting Response In Difficult Terrain

Fire crews deployed ground teams along with aerial firefighting support. Helicopters conducted bucket drops to slow the spread of flames, especially where the fire was active in multiple nearby spots. The canyon’s geography added challenges, including:

Steep rocky slopes limiting ground access

Proximity to river corridors and rail lines

Wind conditions that can push fire across narrow canyon walls

Because of these conditions, authorities focused on containing hotspots quickly rather than allowing the fire to spread along the corridor.

Cause And Current Situation

As of the latest emergency updates, the exact cause of the fire activity has not been confirmed publicly. Small roadside brush fires in this region are often linked to human activity, hot vehicle parts, or dry vegetation ignitions, but investigations typically continue after initial containment.

There were no confirmed reports of large-scale structural damage or evacuations tied to this specific incident in the available updates, though officials continued monitoring conditions closely.

Travel Advisory for Drivers

Motorists travelling through western Colorado were advised to:

Expect delays through Glenwood Canyon

Follow CDOT and COTrip updates for real-time closures

Use alternate mountain routes if necessary when closures expand

Even small fire incidents in this corridor can escalate quickly into multi-hour traffic stoppages due to limited road space and emergency response access.

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