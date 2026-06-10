What Happened In Belfast? Vehicles Set On Fire During Violent Protests After Knife Attack

Large crowds gathered across parts of Belfast on June 9, 2026, as protests turned violent following a knife attack that left a man seriously injured. Videos circulating online showed vehicles and a public transport bus engulfed in flames as demonstrators took to the streets. Authorities reported significant disruption in several areas of the city while emergency services responded to multiple incidents.

According to reports, protesters set fire to vehicles and a Glider bus in East Belfast, while road blockades and disturbances spread through parts of the city. Public transport services were suspended in affected areas as police worked to restore order.

What Sparked The Protests?

The unrest followed a knife attack in north Belfast on Monday evening. Police arrested a Sudanese man in connection with the incident and later charged him with attempted murder and other offences. The victim, a man in his 40s, suffered serious injuries and remains a central focus of the ongoing investigation.

Footage of the attack spread rapidly on social media, triggering widespread anger and calls for demonstrations. Several online groups promoted protests, and concerns quickly emerged that tensions could escalate into anti-immigration unrest.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) urged residents to remain calm and allow the criminal investigation to proceed through legal channels. Officers increased their presence across Belfast as crowds gathered in multiple locations. Political leaders from across Northern Ireland also condemned the violence. Officials stressed that no one should use an individual’s criminal actions to target entire communities or ethnic groups.

Fear Among Immigrant Communities

The unrest has created anxiety among Belfast’s immigrant and refugee communities. Some businesses reportedly closed early, while community organisations advised residents to remain vigilant amid fears of retaliatory attacks. As security concerns increased, they also affected religious gatherings.

🚨WATCH: Footage shows a bus being set alight moments ago in Belfast Multiple reports from across Northern Ireland of vehicles burning ahead of tonight’s protests. I don’t think the government quite knows what’s coming…. pic.twitter.com/hMbmIaf90k — BRITAIN IS BROKEN 🇬🇧 (@BROKENBRITAIN0) June 9, 2026

Community leaders warned against misinformation and urged people not to spread inflammatory content online. They emphasised the importance of maintaining public safety and community cohesion during a period of heightened tension.

As of the latest reports, police continue to monitor the situation closely. Investigations into both the knife attack and the subsequent disorder remain ongoing. Authorities have reiterated calls for calm while working to prevent further violence and property damage across Belfast.

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