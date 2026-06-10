Stocks To Watch Today On June 10: Bharti Airtel, IndiGo, Dixon Tech, NLC India, HDFC Bank In Focus Today

Stocks To Watch Today, June 10, 2026: On Wednesday, various regulatory updates, block deals of substantial size, government divestments, and expansion strategies are likely to influence Indian stock markets. Telecom, aviation, pharma, infrastructure, renewables and IT stocks may continue to be active following recent corporate news and policy-related developments.

Telecom Stocks In Spotlight Today

Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel will remain on investors’ radar after Bombay High Court struck down the Centre’s one-time spectrum charge (OTSC) demands on telecom operators. The company said the ruling may offer a financial relief of more than Rs 10,500 crore.

Airtel also separately disclosed regulatory action from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and TRAI, including a fine of Rs 6.67 lakh and a monetary disincentive of Rs 37.12 lakh.

Dixon Tech

Dixon Technologies signed a binding joint venture agreement with Taiwan-based Gemtek for the manufacturing of optical transceivers and networking equipment for the telecom and data centre ecosystem. Gemtek will own 40 per cent of the venture, and Dixon will own the remaining 60 per cent.

Aviation Stocks To Watch Today

InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo)

State-run fuel retailers have raised aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices by about 10%, which could prompt a move in shares of IndiGo.

ATF prices in Delhi have gone up to Rs 115 per litre from Rs 104.93 per litre. Since fuel is one of the largest expenses, investors will monitor its impact on airline profits.

Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs)

Oil marketing companies will also remain in focus on higher ATF prices.

The companies have put in place a new price stabilisation mechanism that allows airlines to fix fuel prices for up to three years, reducing their exposure to crude oil volatility and giving them better cost visibility.

Pharmaceutical Stocks In Focus Today

Emcure Pharmaceuticals

The pharma company also had a large institutional transaction. BC Investments IV offloaded around 36 lakh shares or 1.9% equity for around Rs 612 crore.

The buyer was Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund for Rs 1,700 per share.

Glenmark Pharma

Glenmark has released a new investor presentation, in which it has highlighted its long-term plan to strengthen its innovation pipeline and expand its footprint in the respiratory and injectable products segment of the US generics market.

Anupam Rasayan

This speciality chemicals company made an open offer after acquiring a 43% stake in Bliss GVS Pharma. This stock is worth watching in the healthcare sector.

Infrastructure And PSU Stocks To Be In Focus Today

NLC India

NLC India’s offer-for-sale (OFS) has been extended after the government got a good response from investors.

The Centre has exercised the oversubscription option, raising the stake sale size from 2% to 3%. The total offer now is 4.16 crore shares.

Dredging Corporation of India Ltd.

The company has appointed Jasmeet Singh Bindra as additional director and chairman w.e.f. 9th June.

HG Infra Engineering

HG Infra has sold its remaining 51% stake in its subsidiary, HG Khammam Devarapalle Package-1, as part of its asset monetisation and restructuring strategy.

Renewable Energy And Utilities Stocks To Watch Today

NTPC Green Power

NTPC Green subsidiary NTPC Renewable Energy will set up a new 250 MW solar power project in the state of Uttar Pradesh to increase the group’s renewable energy portfolio.

Vedanta Ltd.

Vedanta has told exchanges that its subsidiary Malco Energy has been officially renamed Vedanta Oil and Gas.

Technology And IT Stocks To Focus Today

HCLTech

HCLTech strengthens North American presence with new cybersecurity fusion center in Ontario, Canada and expanded cybersecurity services

Newgen Software

Newgen Software said its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Virender Jeet will step down on August 31 for personal and professional reasons. Investors are likely to watch for leadership transitions.

Financial Stocks To Watch Today

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank could remain in focus after the Bombay High Court rejected an interim application filed by Lilavati Kirtilal Mehta Medical Trust.

The bank and its Managing Director & CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan were asked not to make allegedly defamatory statements in a plea in an ongoing Rs 1,000-crore defamation dispute.

Other Stocks In Focus Today

Welspun Corp

Welspun Mauritius Holdings has divested a 4.5% stake in EPIC for $75.6 million. The group’s US subsidiary still owns 22%

KRN Heat Exchanger

The company will invest Rs 235 crore in subsidiary KRN HVAC Products. The company will mainly use the funds from the qualified institutional placement (QIP) for working capital requirements.

Deccan Gold Mine

In a major overseas expansion move, Deccan Gold Mines will acquire a 51% stake in Spain-based Logrosan Minera S.L. for 1.76 million euros.

Adani Green Energy

Adani Infra (India) bought 2.15 crore shares, and Ardour Investment Holding sold an equal number of shares at Rs 1,510 apiece in a block deal.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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