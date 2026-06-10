Stock Market Outlook Today, June 10: Will Nifty Extend Gains Above 23,500? GIFT Nifty Signals Positive Start

Stock Market Outlook Today, June 10, 2026: Indian stocks may open higher on Wednesday, with a bounce back witnessed in the key indices yesterday. GIFT Nifty trades firm, suggesting a bright opening on Dalal Street, though risks remain over geopolitical issues and crude oil prices. Investors will look for new direction from the Middle East, crude oil, foreign fund flows, and global markets. But sentiment picked up after the strong rebound seen on Tuesday, with investors keeping their guard up on account of persistent geopolitical risks and high inflation issues. The GIFT Nifty was quoting at 23,252.50, up 68 points or 0.29% from the previous close of 23,184.50 at 7:38 AM. It opened at 23,206 and was quoted at 23,310-23,181.

It suggests a positive start for Indian equities. GIFT Nifty trading above previous close indicates traders are not in a hurry to sell their positions despite global uncertainty. If the global mood remains upbeat, the Nifty 50 is likely to open 50-70 points higher than the last close.

Banking shares spark market rally

The financial shares helped boost the domestic market to a stronger finish on Tuesday. The BSE Sensex jumped 394.50 points, or 0.54% to close at 73,918.76 and the Nifty 50 was up 119.10 points, or 0.52% to close at 23,242.10.

Banks were the biggest movers of the rally. In the financial space, there was broad buying, with the Nifty PSU Bank Index surging 3.62% and the Nifty Private Bank Index gaining 1.64%.

What are the market experts saying?

Although reduced geopolitical tensions will offer some comfort to market sentiment, overall uncertainty is still high. “Indian markets are expected to stabilise in the near term amid talks of a truce between Israel and Iran and easing crude oil prices, which have improved overall market sentiment. However, the absence of a definitive resolution to geopolitical tensions, coupled with concerns over inflation, commodity price volatility, and monsoon trends, may keep investors cautious and limit upside,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, as reported by Good Returns.

Technical outlook for Nifty

The market’s short-term structure has improved after Tuesday’s recovery, says Bajaj Broking Research. Nifty ended higher by 0.5% after ending the two-session losing streak and traded with a positive bias. The positive momentum was led by banking stocks, with the Bank Nifty closing the session up over 2%.

The brokerage also stated that the support key zone is holding strong between the 23000 and 23100 levels. Key support for Nifty is 23000-23100, which is the combination of 61.8% retracement of the prior down move (22182-24601) and the lower boundary of the falling channel.

Global markets were mixed overnight

The Nasdaq 100 was down 1.1% and the S&P 500 was down 0.26%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average however rose 86.10 points or 0.17% to 50,872.11. Asian markets were weaker on Wednesday morning. South Korea’s Kospi was down more than 2%, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell by 1%. Providing the only point of respite, the S&P/ASX 200 added 0.33%.

Crude oil remains of interest

The price of oil edged up in early trading and continues to be on the investor’s radar.

US WTI crude jumped 0.98% and ended trading at $89.06 a barrel. London’s Brent crude was 1.01% up at $92.37. Tensions between the US and Iran, amid reports of a US Army Apache helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz, which US President Donald Trump blamed on Tehran, helped buoy prices.

Meanwhile, gold prices eased almost 3% and were trading around $4,178 an ounce at the time of writing.

Key levels to watch today

Traders would see if Nifty is able to trade above 23,200 and push towards the range of 23,500-23,550 on a short-term basis, technical analysts suggest. With a decisive close above 23,550, there could be further extension of the pullback. Support for Nifty appears to be in the 23,000-23,100 region.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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