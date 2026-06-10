ISL 2026-27 To Start From September In Double-Legged Format After Sports Minister’s Intervention: Report

ISL 2026-27: The Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 season is all set to kick off on September 4, 2026, reports suggest after a long spell of administrative deadlock and uncertainty in the system. The development comes after a successful high level intervention by Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who brokered peace between the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and the top tier clubs.

The next edition will be a massive reboot for Indian football as it will now be a full-fledged seven-month affair with 14 teams battling it out in a traditional home-and-away, double-legged league. This is a major return to structural normalcy after the heavily truncated single-leg system of the crisis-ridden previous season.

The Financial Breakthrough: Club-Led Model

The key outcome of the ministry-led discussions was the completion of a revolutionary four-year financial plan to provide financial security to both franchises and players. In a radical change, the AIFF has agreed in principle to switch to a pilot club-led model for the next two seasons. Under the new structure the clubs will take over commercial control of sponsorships, broadcasting and marketing operations to make up for long-term financial losses.

As part of the deal, the 14 clubs will pay a fixed, unified participation fee of Rs 1.1 crore per season to the national federation for commercial autonomy. This would mean a collective income of Rs 15.4 crore a year to the AIFF. Importantly, this club-collective valuation is higher than the initial revenue-sharing estimate of the legacy Genius Sports Framework, which would have earned the federation an estimated ₹12.4 crore in its first year.

The clubs will take care of the business side of things, but the AIFF will continue to rule as the top regulatory body, retaining sole power over referee management, player registrations and complete adherence to FIFA and AFC rules.

Eyes on the Future: OCI Scouting and Structural Stability

Reports say the clubs have also agreed to take their scouting attention on Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) players beyond the balance sheets. The joint effort aims to swiftly introduce new, quality talent into the home circuit, strengthening the national ecosystem as it strives to recover from its latest slump.

The new model effectively insulates the top tier competition by prioritising grassroots infrastructure, bearing commercial risks, and ensuring direct reinvestment of financial surpluses into the sport. With the ISL comfortably sitting as the top league and the I-League languishing behind it as the second division, Indian football seems finally poised to settle its long-term future.