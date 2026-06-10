Kerala DHSE Plus One Result 2026 Expected Shortly: Check Official Websites, Marksheet Download Steps and Re-Evaluation Details

The Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) will be releasing the Kerala Plus One Result 2026 on June 10 today. Students appearing in class 11 annual exams can download their marks card from official result sites once the results are announced. Reports suggest that the results are expected to be released by 3 pm. Over 4 lakh students who have appeared for the first-year higher secondary examination are awaiting the result of the Class 11 examination and to proceed to Class 12. Candidates are advised to keep the required details like roll number and other login details ready so as to access their results without hassle.

When will Kerala DHSE Plus One Result 2026 be announced

The Kerala DHSE Plus One Result 2026 will be released on June 10. Though the exact timings are not specified by the education department in detail, it is reported that the results will be available by around 3 PM.

Once the results link is activated, the students will be able to view and download their provisional marks sheets online. The digital mark sheet will include the marks of each subject, total marks, and the qualification status of the candidates. Students should know that the marks card available on the web portal is just provisional in nature. The original marks card will be issued later through respective schools.

Where can students check Kerala Plus One Result 2026

The Kerala DHSE Plus One Result 2026 is available for the candidates at the official result websites listed below. Students can visit any one of the websites to check their Kerala Class 11 result:

keralaresults.nic.in

results.kite.kerala.gov.in

results.kerala.gov.in

dhsekerala.gov.in

The official sites will host more than 4 lakh students, and it can get slower; students can check their results also through SMS and Digilocker for ease and quick access.

How to download the Kerala DHSE Plus One marksheet

Students need to follow certain simple steps to download their Kerala DHSE Plus One marks card once the results are published:

Visit the Kerala DHSE Plus One Result 2026 link on the official website.

Enter all the required details, like the roll number and date of birth.

Submit the details, and the results will appear on the screen.

Download the result card.

Candidates are requested to download the digital marks card until their original marks card is received from their respective school.

What are the Kerala Plus One exam details

The Kerala Plus One exam 2026 was conducted by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala from March 5, 2026, to March 27, 2026. Around 4 lakh students appeared for the exam in the three streams – Science, Commerce and Humanities. The result of the exam will pave the way for the admission to Class 12.

Can students apply for re-evaluation after the result

The result of the Kerala DHSE Plus One Result 2026 will be published on June 10, 2026, by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education. The eligible candidates who wish to apply for scrutiny/re-evaluation/photocopy of their answer sheet, after the result declaration, will have to get their applications submitted through their schools along with a fee of the amount specified by the DHSE. Detailed schedule and guidelines for this process are expected to be released soon by DHSE.

Also Read: UPSC NDA II, CDS II 2026 Application Deadline Extended: Check Eligibility, Vacancies And Exam Details