Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 20: Mohanlal’s Thriller Continues Strong Run, Crosses ₹236 Crore Worldwide

The new Drishyam series directed by Jeethu Joseph starring Mohanlal is still reigning on the box office charts, even after being in cinemas for three consecutive weeks. The newest addition to the already popular Drishyam film franchise proves that there is still great interest in the life of the character Georgekutty.

Even though the earnings may not be increasing anymore since the hype surrounding the film has gone down, the film is still doing well due to its captivating plot and suspenseful story, and most importantly, due to the brilliant acting by Mohanlal.

Steady Collections Reflect Sustained Audience Interest

It is evident that there is no sign of decline for the impressive box-office earnings that the film has been experiencing. At its twentieth day at the theaters, the earnings of the thriller had surpassed the Rs. 236 crores mark. It has also been able to perform remarkably well in both Indian and foreign markets. Its domestic net collection stands at more than ₹107 crore. Even though the weekly collection stands at about ₹40 lakh net, there is steady collection being recorded especially in the evening and late-night shows.

Positive Word of Mouth Continues to Drive Success

The main factor contributing to the prolonged commercial success of Drishyam 3 is the exceptionally favorable feedback given by the movie-going audience. In contrast to movies that focus their promotional efforts on the opening weekend, this thriller has been able to capitalize on its popularity through recommendations made between audiences.

Critics have appreciated the screenplay of the movie for its thrilling nature, as well as for the twists and the touching storyline in it. Moreover, the character of Georgekutty played by Mohanlal, a man torn by ethical dilemmas in his family life, was widely appreciated by audiences.

Drishyam 3 Eyes New Box Office Milestones

As the theatrical run of Drishyam 3 progresses, the film seems geared up towards even greater achievements. With the total revenue generated by the movie continuously increasing, Drishyam 3 seems all set to cross the total collection achieved by some of the most successful movies of recent times.

Taking into consideration the fact that the audience response to the movie has been continuous, the exhibitors have kept an adequate number of screens showing the movie in the key centers. This has ensured that the box-office performance of Drishyam 3 stays strong.

Having already earned a gross revenue of more than ₹236 crore at the worldwide box office, Drishyam 3 has certainly made its mark as a true blockbuster for Mohanlal and the Drishyam series as a whole.

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